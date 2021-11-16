Walmart Black Friday 2021 Early Deals

The next phase of the Walmart Black Friday sale, Walmart Deals for Days, starts Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. But you don’t have to wait until then — we’ve found some great early Black Friday deals you can shop at Walmart right now.

Want a jump start on the deals? The big box retailer is offering its premium Walmart+ subscribers access to the Walmart Black Friday sale four hours early, at 3 p.m. ET. That’s four hours to score deals on , this season’s hottest toys, Samsung and Apple phones, clothing and more before the general public. Exclusions apply. The Walmart+ early Black Friday offer does not extend to trial members — you’ll need to be paid up to shop early.

Videos by PopCulture.com

We’ve found the best deals from Walmart’s Black Friday sale starting Nov. 22 and listed them below. But if your credit card is burning a hole in your pocket, Walmart has tons of deals that you can shop right now. Their currently released pre-Black Friday sales include big discounts on Apple Airpods, Roku streamers, Samsung Chromebooks, toys and . Plus, there’s a really great deal on the self-emptying Shark robot vacuum for $288 that’s worth checking out below.

The Walmart Black Friday sale will launch in-store on Nov. 26 at 5 a.m. local time.

👉 See All Walmart’s Black Friday Deals Now

Deals aside, with supply chain issues looming large over the holiday season, you may want to start your shopping now. Some of the hottest toys of 2021 have sold out already, and stores may not have consistent availability of the items you’re shopping for this year, especially if you procrastinate.

Fortunately, Walmart is offering some great Black Friday deals now. Like the early and the early Black Friday sale at Amazon, Walmart’s deals are a smart way to lock in good prices, and also guarantee that you’ll have something great to give this holiday season. Check out our favorite deals at Walmart on Apple tech, Keurig and more that you can snag right now.

These are the top deals at Walmart right now

PlayStation 5 console: $499



The fiercely coveted gaming console will on Nov. 22. The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

We’ve put a “check stock now” button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise PS5 restock. (This deal is online only.)

Xbox Series X console: $499

The Xbox series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles. The Xbox series X is about as hard to find at retailers as the Sony PS5, but Walmart says it will restock on Nov. 22. (This deal is online only.)

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $109

The sport-focused Apple watch allows you to track all of your fitness goals. Wear it during workouts to monitor your movement and heart rate or share your daily activity with friends. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The device is wifi and Bluetooth compatible.

Xbox Series S console: $299

Unlike the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the Xbox series S console will likely be available in store Nov. 26 (assuming it doesn’t sell out). The gaming device offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

70″ 4K smart TV with Roku: $398

This smart TV has the easy-to-use (and easy-to-customize) Roku operating system built in, which provides access to thousands of paid and free TV channels. You many not be familiar with its brand name (Onn), but this 70″ Roku TV is rated 4.3 stars at Walmart — and you’ll be hard pressed to find another 70″ television with Roku baked in for this price.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $129

One of the most popular deals at Walmart this Black Friday is still available: You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart’s Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you’ll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $288



We’ve seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we’ve found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won’t have to empty it time and time again.

Barbie dream camper: $60

Barbie and friends can go anywhere in her 3-in-1 dream camper. This pink camper can transform into three different vehicles, five living spaces, and includes 60 accessories including fishing gear, a picnic table with seating for four, bathroom necessities, a sleeping bag and blankets.

Warner’s women’s fleece-lined tights: $7

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart’s Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45



This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the “monster” in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Here’s an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Apple AirPods 3: $175

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they’ll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee – or cup of hot cocoa – so it’s no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart): $69

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn’t just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll: $20



If you know a kid who’s into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $149

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster: $89

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there’s no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery.