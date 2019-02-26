This Is What Your Favorite Celebrity Trainers Eat for Breakfast

If you’re looking to the stars’ fitness gurus for diet advice, then we’ve got you covered. Here are ten celebrity trainers’ breakfasts for healthy and delicious ideas on how to kick your day off right.

While some might eat oatmeal every morning, others share photos of healthy pancakes or avocado toast (yes, please!). And there are some notable trends: eggs are the overall protein of choice and berries are the most popular fruit pick. Caffeine is also very important for these busy fitness mavens, which only makes us respect them more; they love coffee and hot tea alike.

Erin Oprea, Carrie Underwood‘s Nashville-based trainer, eats oatmeal every morning. She suggests adding blueberries, then egg whites to the side for extra protein.

David Kirsch has trained celebrities like Heidi Klum and Jennifer Lopez. His Sunday post-workout brunch of avocado toast with poached eggs looks like a tasty, filling way to fuel up after a sweat sesh.

Harley Pasternak, a man who’s trained a multitude of celebrities including Katy Perry, shared his breakfast of egg whites with French toast and raspberries. Yum!

Jillian Michaels, celebrity trainer on The Biggest Loser, shared this tasty recipe on Instagram: “Banana chocolate overnight oats! I just take steal cut oats, with half a banana, sprinkle in a teaspoon of chia seeds, and then soak overnight in vanilla coconut milk. Mix in a quarter cup of crushed walnuts and grate some organic dark chocolate over top!”

Mary Helen Bowers trained Natalie Portman for her role in Black Swan. While traveling in Paris, she shared this light, healthy breakfast on Instagram!

Anna Kaiser has trained celebrities like Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker. She shows us what a fitness expert orders while staying in a hotel: poached eggs and a salad? Oh, and she writes that coffee was definitely included.

Astrid Swan says she never skips breakfast no matter what time her day starts. Julianne Hough and Jessica Alba‘s trainer notes that her breakfast includes healthy pancakes, raspberries and hot tea.

Justin Gelband‘s clients have included Victoria’s Secret angels Candice Swanepoel and Miranda Kerr. He says he likes to keep his breakfast clean and shared a photo that included berries, hot tea and a green smoothie.

Holly Perkins—known for training Adrian Grenier—loves to enjoy Cranberry Chocolate Chip Protein Perfect Breakfast Cake. She wrote, “I’m obsessed with this one because it is gluten free, high protein, few ingredients and easy to prep ahead. Also, I could eat cranberries all day long everyday for the rest of my life. Did you know that cranberries contain nutrients that act like antibiotics? So good for immune system and gut health!”