The Next-Level Workout You’ll Crush in 15 Minutes

When you're due for an intense workout but don't have more than 15 minutes to get to work, this is your go-to routine. From calisthenics to heart-pumping cardio, you'll get an effective total body workout in hardly any time at all.

Goblet Squat Jumps: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds

Begin by standing with your feet just outside the shoulders. Hold the kettlebell at chest height and close to your body with elbows tucked into your sides. Squat down so the hips drop back and hit at least knee level. The chest stays lifted and the knees remain behind the toes. Keep your gaze straight ahead. Exhale and explode out of the bottom of the squat into a jump. Land with soft knees to absorb the impact and lower back into squat position.

Jumping Lunges: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds

Begin in the lunge position. Place your feet far enough away from each other to create 90-degree bends in both knees. The front knee should not pass over the front toes. The back knee, ideally, should touch or be a few inches from the ground. Chest is lifted. Power yourself out of the lunge by squeezing your glutes and core. Use your arms to help with propulsion, and make sure both feet leave the ground at the same time. Land softly in your lunge with the opposite leg forward and both feet hitting the ground at the same time. The chest stays lifted. That is one rep. Continue alternating legs for allotted time.

Burpee with Tuck Jump: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds (add pushup if you can; try to get in 10 full reps)

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Put your hands on the ground shoulder-width apart with your legs in-between your arms. Jump back by kicking your feet back into a plank position. Challenge: do a push-up before jumping forward. Jump forward. Quickly jump up exploding from the ground while tucking your feet to your chest. That is one rep.

Spiderman Plank: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds

Start in forearm plank position. Keep your back flat, contracting your abdominal muscles while holding your body in a straight line from head to heels. Don't let your butt sag or stick up in the air. Slowly move your right knee towards your right elbow and back to the original position while keeping butt down, gaze in front of your fists, and back straight. Then repeat the same movement with your left knee and left elbow. That is one rep.

Wood Chopper: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds

Hold a medicine ball (or dumbbell, kettlebell, or use a resistance band) in both hands. Squat and twist left to hold the medicine ball on the outside of your left leg. Exhale, and lift the medicine ball diagonally across your body, ending twisted to the right with the dumbbell above your head. Pivot on your left foot as needed. Focus on the rotation initiating in your core. (Tip: Move with force but also control.) Bring the ball back to the starting point without bending the elbows. This means the weight stays an arm's distance away from you at all times. That is one rep.

Plank Jack and Jump: As many reps as possible in 20 seconds (try to get in 10 full reps)

Begin in a high plank with your shoulders over your wrists and your feet close together. Make sure the hips are not sagging or piking upward, but in line with your body. Without moving the upper body or hips, jack the feet out to the edge of your mat. This distance does not have to be far. Jack the feet back together, then jump them to the outside of your hands. Your hands remain planted on the floor – they never move during this exercise. Jump feet back to high plank position. That is one rep.

Rest, and repeat the circuit two more times. Depending on the amount of time you take to rest, this routine completed three times through should take about 15 minutes.