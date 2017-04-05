Sofia Vergara’s Ex Nick Loeb Blasts Star For Explosive Fights

Sofia Vergara's ex-fiance is taking the Modern Family star to court, and things are getting intense.

Nick Loeb, who was engaged to Vergara until 2014, revealed some alarming details about the couple's relationship as a part of a court filing.

Loeb is seeking to obtain two frozen embryos the couple conceived while they were together. While the 41-year-old entrepreneur wants to implant the into a surrogate, Vergara wants to keep them frozen.

As a part the case, a 2014 letter was filed in court which sees Loeb at odds Vergara over numerous instances.

As Page Six reports, Loeb claims that during an argument, Vergara went wild, "banging on doors, chasing [him] around the apartment, and screaming for half an hour."

During another incident, Loeb fled to a bathroom and the actress started "banging on the door like a maniac."

The letter also sheds light on the couple familial issues, with Loeb accusing Vergara being too focused on her ego.

"I need to know you are committed to making me and our family first before your business," Loeb states in the letter. "Your career and ego have come first . . . that needs to change."

Another odd bit from the filing is Loeb's distaste for Vergara affinity for speaking Spanish in front of him.

"What I do not like and what I will not put up with anymore is the Spanish, and no I do not like hanging out with you when you speak in Spanish with others at the table," he writes. "Not only is it rude and disrespectful, it is classless. And for you to then berate, embarrass and humiliate me in front of others when I ask you to stop is not happening anymore."

Vergara has not commented on these new developments, but Daily Mail shared some previous statements she had made on the matter.

"I wouldn't want to bring kids to the world where it is already set everything wrong for them," she said. "It would be so selfish."

The 44-year-old actress just wants to put the matter to rest and have a happy life with new husband Joe Manganiello. She's currently starring on Modern Family, which is currently in the midst of its eighth season, and filming a movie titled Bent with Karl Urban.

#Bentmovie #roma @karlurban #andigarcia 🎬 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

