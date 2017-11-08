Rosie O’Donnell Fully Embodies Steve Bannon, And Twitter Did Not Like It
After Melissa McCarthy hilariously portrayed White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Rosie O'Donnell clearly felt inspired as she has taken to social media to express interest in playing another highly controversial figure working alongside President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.
On Friday, Rosie O'Donnell changed her profile picture on Twitter to a photoshopped image of her face on Steve Bannon's body, and the Internet was quick to take notice. The most disturbing part of the photo was how striking the resemblance was between the former talk show host and the White House chief strategist.
While there were many who were in favor of O'Donnell portraying the former Breitbart executive chairman on SNL, there were others on social media who did not like the idea at all. Thousands of Twitter users voiced their outrage and the responses were totally out of control.
Rosie O'Donnell so serious about playing Steve Bannon, she's trying to lose 50 pounds to look more like him.— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 10, 2017
[H/T CNN, Twitter: Rosie O'Donnell]
It's officially an alternate Universe when #RosieAsBannonSNL is an actual idea people talk about. Ew. #NotABraggingPoint #CueTwilightZone ??— Christine Beswick (@bychristinebswk) February 8, 2017
@Rosie Trump creating jobs for has been actors that want to work on SNL.— JZ (@j__z45) February 10, 2017
@Rosie This is the kind of hypocritical body-shaming, blackface-style, gender-discrimination and emasculation the left now does.. Sad.— Mike Retter (@PortFilmCo_op) February 10, 2017
@Rosie @ConservDontWork #rosie disgusting and glad I do not see her on TV She likes Sharia laws— Candice Baron (@cbprincess5) February 10, 2017
I thought Rosie O'Donnell & other like pukes were leaving America if Trump was elected. Well, what are you waiting for? Go! Good riddance!— Starr Reynolds (@StarrReynolds1) January 31, 2017
This is the appropriate reaction for when one sees or hears either Madonna or Rosie O'Donnell. https://t.co/HWrksH40wk— David Hamilton (@David_in_Dallas) January 31, 2017
I think it's weird how Rosie O'Donnell's campaigning to play Bannon.— Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) February 10, 2017
Rosie O'Donnell is a spellbound idiot who rejects the "official story" of 9/11. She doesn't get to take down Steve Bannon.— John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) February 10, 2017
Rosie O’Donnell is really serious about playing Steve Bannon— Chuck Monan (@monan_chuck) February 10, 2017
Uh...this isn't flattering to you, @Rosie.#Bannon https://t.co/fXlVK79npF