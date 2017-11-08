Rosie O’Donnell Fully Embodies Steve Bannon, And Twitter Did Not Like It

After Melissa McCarthy hilariously portrayed White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live, Rosie O'Donnell clearly felt inspired as she has taken to social media to express interest in playing another highly controversial figure working alongside President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon.

On Friday, Rosie O'Donnell changed her profile picture on Twitter to a photoshopped image of her face on Steve Bannon's body, and the Internet was quick to take notice. The most disturbing part of the photo was how striking the resemblance was between the former talk show host and the White House chief strategist.

While there were many who were in favor of O'Donnell portraying the former Breitbart executive chairman on SNL, there were others on social media who did not like the idea at all. Thousands of Twitter users voiced their outrage and the responses were totally out of control.

Rosie O'Donnell so serious about playing Steve Bannon, she's trying to lose 50 pounds to look more like him. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) February 10, 2017

Check out some of the rest of the most heated Twitter responses by clicking "Start Slideshow."

Would you like to see Rosie O'Donnell portray Steve Bannon on Saturday Night Live?

Up Next: Girl Gets Rejected From Job With Over The Line Text Message, Gets Worst Possible Emoji | Someone Asked Pink Why She Is So Salty, And Her Answer Was Classic | Jim Parsons Reveals Exciting New Details About Another Possible Big Bang Theory Season

---

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T CNN, Twitter: Rosie O'Donnell]