These easy-to-make Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps will be a new fave in your home! All the flavor and spices of hot wings in a light and easy to eat wrap! Our Light Bleu Cheese Dressing makes the perfect complementary dipping sauce.Recipe: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 10-15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 wrap
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- ¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- ¼ cup wing sauce
- 1 cup celery, diced
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- ⅛ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 wedges Laughing Cow Creamy Queso Fresco Chipotle
- 4 large high-fiber, low-carb tortillas
- 2 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 cup tomato, diced
- ½ cup red onion, thinly sliced
Optional:
Instructions
- Place the chicken in a large stock pot, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
- When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉.
- Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together the shredded chicken, yogurt, wing sauce, celery, and salt and pepper.
- Warm the tortillas in a dry skillet, or in between 2 damp paper towels in the microwave.
- Spread a cheese wedge on each tortilla, and scoop the chicken mixture evenly over the cheese (it will be about a scant 1 cup).
- Evenly top each tortilla with the lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Roll the tortillas up like a burrito, or a loose wrap, and serve with (optional) Light Bleu Cheese Dressing to dip.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 wrap)
Calories: 274
Calories from fat: 66
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 72mg
Sodium: 1357mg
Carbohydrates: 26g
Fiber: 14g
Sugar: 6g
Protein: 50g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.