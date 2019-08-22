Recipe: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps

These easy-to-make Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wraps will be a new fave in your home! All the flavor and spices of hot wings in a light and easy to eat wrap! Our Light Bleu Cheese Dressing makes the perfect complementary dipping sauce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 10-15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 wrap

Ingredients

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

¾ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup wing sauce

1 cup celery, diced

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

4 wedges Laughing Cow Creamy Queso Fresco Chipotle

4 large high-fiber, low-carb tortillas

2 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped

1 cup tomato, diced

½ cup red onion, thinly sliced

Optional:

Light Blue Cheese Dressing

Instructions

Place the chicken in a large stock pot, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches. Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat. When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165℉. Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the shredded chicken, yogurt, wing sauce, celery, and salt and pepper. Warm the tortillas in a dry skillet, or in between 2 damp paper towels in the microwave. Spread a cheese wedge on each tortilla, and scoop the chicken mixture evenly over the cheese (it will be about a scant 1 cup). Evenly top each tortilla with the lettuce, tomatoes, and red onions. Roll the tortillas up like a burrito, or a loose wrap, and serve with (optional) Light Bleu Cheese Dressing to dip.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 wrap)

Calories: 274

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 72mg

Sodium: 1357mg

Carbohydrates: 26g

Fiber: 14g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 50g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.