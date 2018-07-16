Recipe: Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

(Photo: Photo via Skinnytaste)

This recipe from Skinnytaste is one that your kids will request time and time again. And we’re fans of disguising any healthy food as junk food, just so the kids are eating right! (Who are we kidding, we’re totally going to make these for ourselves and ourselves only.)

Recipe: Skinnytaste Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 “donut”



Ingredients

3-4 tart green apples

¼ cup melted milk chocolate*

¼ cup melted peanut butter or ¼ cup melted white chocolate*

*Optional toppings: sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, toasted coconut, craisins, nuts, granola

*Nutritional info based on ⅛ oz chocolate and ⅛ oz peanut butter per slice.

Instructions

To learn how to make these snacks, click here to see Skinnytaste’s recipe!

Per Serving: (1 “donut”)

Calories: 57Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 19mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 2

