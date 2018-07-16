Lifestyle

Recipe: Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

By

donut-shaped apple snacks
(Photo: Photo via Skinnytaste)
donut-shaped apple snacks skinnytaste
(Photo: Photo via Skinnytaste)

This recipe from Skinnytaste is one that your kids will request time and time again. And we’re fans of disguising any healthy food as junk food, just so the kids are eating right! (Who are we kidding, we’re totally going to make these for ourselves and ourselves only.)

Recipe: Skinnytaste Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 “donut”

Ingredients

  • 3-4 tart green apples
  • ¼ cup melted milk chocolate*
  • ¼ cup melted peanut butter or ¼ cup melted white chocolate*

*Optional toppings: sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, toasted coconut, craisins, nuts, granola

*Nutritional info based on ⅛ oz chocolate and ⅛ oz peanut butter per slice.

Instructions

To learn how to make these snacks, click here to see Skinnytaste’s recipe!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 “donut”)

Calories: 57Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 19mg

Carbohydrates: 8g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 4g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1

