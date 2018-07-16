Recipe: Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks

This recipe from Skinnytaste is one that your kids will request time and time again. And we’re fans of disguising any healthy food as junk food, just so the kids are eating right! (Who are we kidding, we’re totally going to make these for ourselves and ourselves only.)
Recipe: Skinnytaste Donut-Shaped Apple Snacks
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 1 “donut”
Ingredients
- 3-4 tart green apples
- ¼ cup melted milk chocolate*
- ¼ cup melted peanut butter or ¼ cup melted white chocolate*
*Optional toppings: sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, toasted coconut, craisins, nuts, granola
*Nutritional info based on ⅛ oz chocolate and ⅛ oz peanut butter per slice.
Instructions
To learn how to make these snacks, click here to see Skinnytaste’s recipe!Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 “donut”)
Calories: 57Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 19mg
Carbohydrates: 8g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 2
