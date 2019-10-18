Can’t get enough chicken Alfredo? Who can? Next pizza night, try out this delicious and low-cal recipe rather than picking up the phone and ordering in. Think: light Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach and mozzarella cheese all melted together onto a warm, heavenly slice of pizza. Is your mouth watering yet?
Pro tips:
- Use our delicious and light Alfredo sauce to complete this masterpiece! Click here for the recipe.
- Pizza scissors are extremely handy for situations like this.
Recipe: Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 15-20 minutes
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 1 slice
Ingredients
Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce:
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
1 tablespoon finely minced shallots
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour
1 cup skim milk
2 ounces ⅓ less fat cream cheese
¾ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon salt
Chicken Alfredo Pizza:
3 cups low-sodium chicken broth
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3 slices baked center cut bacon, crumbled
1 (13.8-ounce) can Pillsbury® Artisan Pizza Crust with Whole Grain
1½ cups Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce
2 cups baby spinach
¼ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes
Instructions
To make the Alfredo sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the shallots and garlic until the shallots are soft and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter, shallots, and garlic become a thick paste. Whisk in the milk and continue whisking for about 2 minutes, until the milk begins to thicken. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt and stir until the cheeses melt, for about 2 minutes.
To make the pizza: In a large stockpot over high heat, bring 3 cups of the chicken broth to a boil. Add the chicken breasts to the boiling water and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center. Remove the breasts from the water and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred the chicken breasts with a fork.
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil.
Lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until desired crispness.
Meanwhile, lower the oven temperature to 350º F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and roll out the dough to about a 10×14-inch rectangle. Pre-bake the pizza dough crust for 6 minutes.
Evenly spread 1½ cups of the [prepared Alfredo sauce|https://www.skinnymom.com/recipe-lightened-up-alfredo-sauce/] on the pre-baked crust, leaving about 1 inch of the crust edges without sauce.
Layer the spinach, chicken, bacon, cheese and red pepper flakes on top of the sauce.
Bake the pizza again to melt the cheese, about 4 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: 2 slices
Calories: 400
Calories from fat: 151
Fat: 18g
Saturated Fat: 8g
Cholesterol: 69mg
Sodium: 869mg
Carbohydrates: 34g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 27g
SmartPoints: 12
