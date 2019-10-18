Can’t get enough chicken Alfredo? Who can? Next pizza night, try out this delicious and low-cal recipe rather than picking up the phone and ordering in. Think: light Alfredo sauce, chicken, bacon, spinach and mozzarella cheese all melted together onto a warm, heavenly slice of pizza. Is your mouth watering yet?

Pro tips:

Recipe: Chicken Alfredo Pizza

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1 slice

Ingredients

Lightened Up Alfredo Sauce:

Chicken Alfredo Pizza:

Instructions

To make the Alfredo sauce: In a small saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and cook the shallots and garlic until the shallots are soft and the garlic is fragrant, about 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook for about 30 seconds, until the butter, shallots, and garlic become a thick paste. Whisk in the milk and continue whisking for about 2 minutes, until the milk begins to thicken. Stir in the cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and salt and stir until the cheeses melt, for about 2 minutes.

To make the pizza: In a large stockpot over high heat, bring 3 cups of the chicken broth to a boil. Add the chicken breasts to the boiling water and cook for 20-25 minutes or until the chicken is no longer pink in the center. Remove the breasts from the water and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to touch, shred the chicken breasts with a fork.

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil.

Lay the bacon strips on the rack, and bake for 10-15 minutes, until desired crispness.

Meanwhile, lower the oven temperature to 350º F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and roll out the dough to about a 10×14-inch rectangle. Pre-bake the pizza dough crust for 6 minutes.

Evenly spread 1½ cups of the [prepared Alfredo sauce|https://www.skinnymom.com/recipe-lightened-up-alfredo-sauce/] on the pre-baked crust, leaving about 1 inch of the crust edges without sauce.

Layer the spinach, chicken, bacon, cheese and red pepper flakes on top of the sauce.