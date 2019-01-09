3 Crucial Things You Aren’t Doing After Sex (But Should Be!)

When talking about sex, foreplay tends to get a lot of attention, but how much do we think about its post-coital counterpart? According to experts, what happens after your night of love is just as important (if not more) than the event itself.

It may be tempting to roll away and get some space after sex (no matter how long it lasted), but relationship experts agree that physical contact after sex is an essential way for couples to bond and continue to feel close, even as they continue through the day.

As indicated by sexual health consultant Celeste Holbrook, Ph.D, continued touch with your partner releases oxytocin, creating greater positive feelings toward them that extend far past your latest makeout sesh. It’s not a revolutionary suggestion, but snuggling after sex can do great things for your mood and your relationship.

It’s even better if you hold off on getting dressed! Studies have shown that couples who sleep naked together report greater satisfaction in their partnerships and may even wake up in a better mood.

Though it can seem uncomfortable at first, developing a routine of instant replaying what just happened is a great practice for couples. In the afterglow, it’s a relatively stress-free time to mention what you loved about the encounter. This not only extends the pleasant feelings that occurred during sex, but it helps you and your partner to build a better sexual experience for next time. It also maintain open doors of communication, which is essential outside the bedroom as well.

“Now’s the best time to talk about it,” according to Kristen Carpenter, director of women’s behavioral health at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Women’s Sexual Health Clinic. She says that since the experience is still fresh in your mind and you’re already feeling comfortable and connected, there’s no better time than the present.

Maintaining your level of eye-contact is an especially intimate way to interact with your partner after sex, especially when it’s our impulse to immediately check our phones after every event. Resisting the urge to pull your iPhone from the nightstand is a great way to experience closeness after sex is over; it gives you time to process, and more importantly, gives you some necessary face-time with your partner when you’re both feeling your best. As sex therapist Debra Laino explains it, eye contact is “perhaps the most effective way to bond after sex.” Plus, the feeling of being present and enjoying one another means better sex next time, too.

