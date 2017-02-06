Patriots Fan Mark Wahlberg Had To Leave The Super Bowl Early Due To A ’Sick’ Son

Mark Wahlberg, like many other celebrities, was in attendance at Super Bowl LI on Sunday night. The 45-year-old actor took his wife and two sons to the epic game, but unfortunately, he had to leave early because one of his sons was feeling "sick."

The Boston native was filmed by videographer Allen Reid exiting backstage at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Reid took to Twitter to share the video. He posted the clip with the caption: "Mark Wahlberg leaving."

When the fans caught wind of the Ted star leaving Super Bowl LI early, they took to social media to accuse him of being a fair-weather fan.

"Coward Mark Wahlberg left the Superbowl early," Twitter user Christopher Buck wrote. "Is that who you want next to you when you're pinned down in a bunker on a Hollywood film set?"

Another fan wrote: "Mark Wahlberg leaving the Super Bowl early is a perfect example that most Patriot Fans are spoiled front runners. #badvibrations."

In response to the fans, Marky Mark wrote this message on Instagram: "I had to leave the game early because my youngest wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium - but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too!"

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium -- but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Over the course of the day, the Ted star took to social media to express his excitement for the game. Wahlberg shared a slew of posts from the stadium in Houston.

With my better half. #family A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

Who you got? #gametime #agreetodisagree A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

[H/T Daily Mail]