Pamela Anderson’s New Instagram Photos Nuke All Other Modeling Pics

The original Baywatch beauty, Pamela Anderson, has obliterated all other modeling pictures on Instagram with her latest photo shoot.

While the 49-year-old model, actress and activist usually takes to social media to post incredible throwback photos, she has shared a few new pictures of herself on Instagram.

Just a day ago Pamela showed off her amazing physique in a shoot for Coco de Mer London. In one pic she sported a black lace body suit with her hair pulled into a loose bun. In another she wore a black lingerie set paired with black shiny heels.

This is the second appearance Anderson has made for Coco De Mer. In February, she starred in a Valentine's Day spot for the brand.

On Monday, Anderson stepped out in a ruffled floral dress to celebrate the launch of the new collection at Albert's in London.

When @pamelaanderson came to town... drinks with Steve and Pamela 🍸 We had a fantastic evening on Monday night celebrating the highly anticipated launch of Pamela Anderson's 'icon' collection with @cocodemeruk #waistcoatwednesday A post shared by Albert's (@albertssw7) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Even in 2017, Pamela Anderson is still turning heads.

