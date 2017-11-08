Pamela Anderson’s New Instagram Photos Nuke All Other Modeling Pics
The original Baywatch beauty, Pamela Anderson, has obliterated all other modeling pictures on Instagram with her latest photo shoot.
While the 49-year-old model, actress and activist usually takes to social media to post incredible throwback photos, she has shared a few new pictures of herself on Instagram.
Just a day ago Pamela showed off her amazing physique in a shoot for Coco de Mer London. In one pic she sported a black lace body suit with her hair pulled into a loose bun. In another she wore a black lingerie set paired with black shiny heels.
This is the second appearance Anderson has made for Coco De Mer. In February, she starred in a Valentine's Day spot for the brand.
On Monday, Anderson stepped out in a ruffled floral dress to celebrate the launch of the new collection at Albert's in London.
Even in 2017, Pamela Anderson is still turning heads.
Check out Pam's incredibly hot Instagram pics in the gallery:
