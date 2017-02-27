Halle Berry’s Wild Hair Is Causing Twitter To Lose Its Mind

By Stephen Andrew

Halle Berry is still the only African-American woman to win an Oscar for best Actress, and all these years later she's still making headlines at the Academy Awards show.

Berry debuted a wild and multi-colored new hairstyle that has people on Twitter going crazy. Mainly, they can't decide if they love it or hate it.

Some people mostly focused on the fact that Berry still looks incredibly hot for her age.

And then there were the hilarious comments, which basically win the argument.

Berry may not have realized when she planned out her Oscars look that it was going to be so divisive, or maybe she did. Either way, she's still a hot topic.

