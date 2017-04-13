New Footage Reveals United Airlines Passenger And Police Arguing Before He’s Grabbed And Dragged Off Plane

New video footage has found its way on the Internet showing the moments that lead up to the attraction that occurred on United Airlines flight 3411 on Sunday.

The clip, which was taken by fellow passenger Joya Griffin Cummings, shows a passenger, who has been identified as Dr. David Dao, speaking to security personnel who are telling him to deplane after the airline overbooked the flight.

"I won't go, I'm a physician I have to work tomorrow, 8 o'clock…" Dao says.

When the officer asks him again, he threatens to "make a lawsuit" against United Airlines.

"No I am not going, I am not going!" says Dao. The officer responds, "Well, we'll have to drag you."

"Well, you can drag me. I won't go. I'm not going," says Dao, who appears to be simultaneously talking to someone on the phone.

"They're trying to use force," he tells the person on the other end of the call.

The 69-year-old doctor then says he flew from Los Angeles and would "rather go to jail" than be forced to depart the plane.

"You'd rather go to jail than just get off?" questions the officer. See the video below:

Another video of the incident taken later shows Dao bloodied and bruised as officials with the Chicago Department of Aviation dragged him through the aisle of the aircraft. Cummings, who filmed the incident, was on the plane with her toddler. She penned her version of the event on her Facebook page saying, "He just wanted to go home."

The mother says she received an apology call from a United Airlines representative with an offer for a full refund of her ticket. Check out her full Facebook post below:

United Airlines is now in the midst of a media storm after the video of Dao being violently dragged from the overbooked flight went viral.

"That is not who our family at United is. You saw us at a bad moment," United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz told ABC News in an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. "This can never, will never happen again on a United Airlines flight … that's my promise."

Dao, who was recovering in a Chicago hospital on Tuesday, told WLKY that he was not doing well after the incident, noting that "everything" is injured.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao's medical care and treatment," the family said in a statement released by lawyers.

