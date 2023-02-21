Nate Berkus Bedding Picks You Won't Want to Miss
Nate Berkus is a beloved interior designer who is known for his homey yet contemporary styles, natural colors and modern home design creations. His latest line at Amazon promises a timeless look that will last a lifetime. If you're ready to uplift your bedroom and upgrade your home décor, check out these elegant bedding options, available now.
Top products in this article:
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus drawn squares 3-piece decorative cotton quilt set, $130
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 4-piece cotton chambray sheet set, $100
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus decorative cotton velvet bolster pillow, $40
Nate Berkus's celebrity rose after he appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He later starred in the series The Nate Berkus Show and Nate & Jeremiah by Design. Berkus starred in the latter with his real-life husband Jeremiah Brent, who is also an interior designer. Both of them tend to depict clean lines, modern aesthetics and a love for neutrals with pops of earthy color in their designs.
Of his new collaboration with Amazon, Nate says, "I believe a home should tell a story -- where you've been, who you love, what really matters to you. The Nate Home by Nate Berkus product line helps you tell your story with beautiful fabrics, superior design, and timeless style." Check out our favorite items from his collection below.
Bedding
The best part of this all-cotton bedding set from Nate Home? It gets softer over time and when it's washed. The pieces were also crafted with both durability and comfort in mind. Each set comes with a quilt and two pillow shams. The pattern features drawn and slightly distressed charcoal squares that go with everything and can be layered with other items in the Nate Home by Nate Berkus collection.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus drawn squares 3-piece decorative cotton quilt set, $130$130 at Amazon
Want even more from The Nate Home by Nate Berkus collection? There are even more beautiful bedding set designs below.
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 3-piece cotton matelassé duvet cover set, $150
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus solid all-season cotton textured quilt set, $140
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus all-season cotton percale distressed shapes quilt set, $130
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 200-thread count distressed print 3-piece duvet cover set, $100
Sheets
These sheets are so soft, luxurious and durable that hotel sheets will never compare. Made from 100% cotton chambray, the material is cooling and helps whisk away moisture while you're sleep. This sheet set is pill-resistant and breathable, too. You'll want to start using the top sheet again.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus 4-piece cotton chambray sheet set, $100$100 at Amazon
See the other sheet and pillowcase options at the The Nate Home by Nate Berkus collection below, all made with cotton, sateen or percale.
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 300-threadcount cotton bedding 4-piece deep pocket sheet set, $90
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 200-threadcount cotton percale 4-piece sheet set, $80
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus 200-threadcount cotton percale 2-piece standard/queen pillowcase set, $20
Throw pillows
The oblong seven-inch by 20-inch bolster pillow is the only throw pillow you'll need for the rest of your life. Because of its premium materials, it's a durable pillow that will last for years without losing its shape. Not to mention, it goes with every other item from Nate Home and will make any bed look more stylish.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus decorative cotton velvet bolster pillow, $40$40 at Amazon
There are even more pillowcase options at the The Nate Home by Nate Berkus collection if you want to mix and match. You can never have too many throw pillows, after all.
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton texture stripe decorative throw pillow, $50
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus decorative cotton velvet throw pillow, $40
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton textured decorative throw pillow, $40
Throw blankets
The dreamy texture on this blanket will get even fluffier after it's washed. Cotton muslin fabric feels great on the skin, and the neutral color options (beige, camel and sage) will go with everything in the Nate Home collection at Amazon.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus lightweight cotton textured weave throw blanket, $50$50 at Amazon
Want to mix and match throw blankets from The Nate Home by Nate Berkus collection? With more great options below, you can.
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus lightweight cotton basket weave two-tone blanket, $100
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus lightweight cotton matelassé blanket with fringe detail, $100
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus lightweight textured weave cotton throw blanket with fringe detail, $70
Bath
This thick and ultra-plush rug will make your bathroom feel like a spa every time you step out of the shower. It also offers the durability needed for a bathroom rug. Each bath mat is nonslip and fast-drying, and it's designed for peak sophistication.
Nate Home by Nate Berkus non-slip cotton bath rug, $33$33 at Amazon
You know what would go perfectly with your new bath mat? New bath towel sets from The Nate Home by Nate Berkus. There are three lovely options below to choose from.
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton jacquard soft and absorbent 6-piece towel set, $100
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton terry 6-piece bath towel set, $80
- Nate Home by Nate Berkus cotton terry 4-piece bath towel set, $75