Mom Allegedly Tries To Drown 5-Year-Old, Says They Were 'Going To Heaven’

A Houston, Texas, mother allegedly duct-taped the hands and mouth of her three children and tried to drown the youngest child in a bathtub after telling them they were "going to heaven."

Joshlyn Jayna Guy, 26, told an investigator she'd been smoking a cigarette outside her home with a friend when she returned inside and started to feel "evil and different," according to People.

The incident on Oct. 2, 2016, was interrupted when a woman, who was later identified by one of the children as her "Aunt Brownie," entered the home and found Guy holding her 5-year-old daughter under water.

Guy is charged with endangering a child. It was not immediately clear whether she entered a plea deal or has an attorney.

According to the charging documents, Guy's 6-year-old allegedly told investigators that he and his two sisters—5-years-old and 7-years-old—were sitting in the kitchen eating burritos when his mom duct-taped their hands and mouths and told them they were "going to see God."

The young child said "they were all in the living room when his mom filled up the tub and first grabbed his little sister… by her arms and took her into the restroom and tried to drown her." He alleged his mom "tried to kill them."

The eldest child alleged that when her mother was running the bath water and began to tape their hands and mouths, the girl asked her mom what she was doing and again her mother stated they were "going to heaven."

The girl further states her and her sister were crying because her was almost drowned. She said her sister was "kicking her legs while her mom was holding her" after Guy alleged placed the five-year-old in the bathtub.

The oldest child said her Aunt Brownie intervened, picked her sister out of the water, and then told the other kids to run.

Court document alleges that a friend of Guy's, Latosha Ford, stopped by the residence and seen the children with the tape covering their hands and mouths, then found Guy holding the youngest girl "submerged in the bathtub which was full of water."

Ford pulled the girl out of the water and called police.

Guy allegedly later told a caseworker there is a "possibility" she duct-taped and tried to drown her children, but according to the charging document "she does not remember."

Guy was booked but is not currently in custody at the Harris County Jail, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department said.

