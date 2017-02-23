Mia Khalifa Shows Twitter Two Texts She Is ‘Scared’ To Open

Mia Khalifa hasn't ever been shy about putting her thirsty followers on blast on social media. However, the sports commentator finally revealed a screenshot on Twitter of text messages she received that she is actually "scared" to open.

The 24-year-old captioned the photo: "I'm so scared to open these texts."

I'm so scared to open these texts pic.twitter.com/cNAnbNKaee — Mia Khalifa (@miakhalifa) February 23, 2017

The image shows two messages from a "Jeff Solomon (diva)." The first message is a link from a tweet from NFL analyst Adam Schefter. The second follow-up text is reads: "Collect yo mans."

Whoever Jeff Solomon is, it's fair to say that he might have been destroyed by Mia Khalifa on Twitter in the past. One reason is because she has attached the nickname "diva" to his contact info, and another is because she is notorious for obliterating her haters on social media in the past.

Given that she rose to fame as an adult film star, Mia Khalifa has a massive following on Instagram and Twitter that includes a bevy of "thirsty" fans. Last week, she took to social media to set up what she described as a "thirst trap" by posting a steamy workout pic.

She captioned the snap: "When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint."

When you exploit your thirst quencher to lay out a thirst trap @hint #TakeTheHint A post shared by Mia Khalifa (@notthefakemiakhalifa) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:10am PST

The image shows Khalifa rocking a sports bra that flaunts her famously busty build with a pair of skintight yoga pants and Nike running shoes. Her toned abs were on full display as she takes a hydration break while sipping from a Hint water bottle.

The sexy pic, which racked up more than 55k likes, worked like a charm for Mia as hundreds of her followers completely disregarded the caption and took to the comments section to write about how desirable her body is, thus weeding out all of her "thirsty" fans.

To keep up with Mia Khalifa, follow her on Instagram here.

What do you think is the most ridiculous message Mia Khalifa has ever received?

