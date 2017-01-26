Meryl Streep’s Reaction To Her Oscar Nomination Is The Best Thing We’ve Seen All Month

On Tuesday morning, Hollywood legend Meryl Streep received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. In true Meryl Streep fashion, her reaction to the announcement was absolutely classic.

While this was the 20th nomination for the 67-year-old actress, this might be the best reaction she has ever given to being recognized by the Academy. Streep shared a hilariously awesome GIF of herself dancing. Yes, really.

Check out the GIF here.

Representatives for Meryl Streep officially confirmed to BuzzFeed that the hilarious GIF was her actual statement.

For those who don't know, the GIF was pulled from the 2013 Paul McCartney music video for his song titled "Queenie Eye."

Check out the full Paul McCartney music video featuring Meryl Streep below:

The other women nominated alongside Meryl Streep were Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Emma Stone (La La Land).

To check out the complete list of the 2017 Oscar nominations, go here.

What do you think about Meryl Streep's reaction to receiving an Oscar nomination?

