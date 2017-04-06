Mel B’s Ex Speaks Out About Recent Allegations

Mel B, also known as Scary Spice, has been going through a tumultuous divorce process as of late.

The America's Got Talent judge recently filed for divorce from Stephen Belafonte, who she married in 2007 and has one child with. In the divorce documents, Mel makes numerous allegations of abuse, which Belafonte adamantly denies.

Belafonte's lawyers spoke with TMZ on behalf of his client with a lengthy statement on the matter.

"It's a shame that Ms. Brown elected not to proceed in a respectful and amicable fashion in this very private matter," the statement reads. "In due course, Mr. Belafonte will be filing his response to the outrageous and unfounded allegations made by Ms. Brown, which allegations he vehemently denies."

The accusations against Belafonte are pretty rough. He allegedly "beat (Mel) down to let (her) know he was in charge," "threatened (her) with violence and threatened to destroy (her) life in every possibly way," punched her in the face and multiple other terrible acts.

UP NEXT: Photos Of Mel B's Alleged Injuries Surface

Belafonte alleges that Mel is lying to protect her own image as a family TV personality.

"When the Court determines the truth, it will become clear that this entire charade was nothing more than a smear campaign intended to cover up Ms. Brown's own conduct during the marriage in light of her current involvement with a family television show, and in an effort to unfairly gain leverage both financially and with respect to custody of the children," representatives say.

"When the degree to which Ms. Brown has gone to create a false depiction of her marriage to Mr. Belafonte is uncovered, real victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse will be understandably offended, angry and upset."

While this is some strong pushback from Belafonte's camp, Mel B has remained relatively mum (apart from court filings) since news of the divorce broke.

Her latest Instagram post was on March 13. She shared an emotional photo with text that read "You have to be at your strongest when you're feeling at your weakest." The post presumably references both her divorce and the recent passing of her father.

🙏 A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

What do you think of Mel B's allegations against Stephen Belafonte?

MORE:

[h/t TMZ]