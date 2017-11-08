The Internet Reacts To McDonald’s ‘Frork,’ And It Is Glorious

The innovators at McDonald's truly understand the difficulty of using your fingers to grab their french fries to then scoop up the toppings and sauces they offer, which is why they've created the Frork, a device aimed to simplify the overall experience.

At first glance, the commercial appears to be an April Fool's Day prank that is a month late, but infomercial legend Anthony Sullivan went to great lengths to assure the item's authenticity.

The product might appear fake, but you can actually get a free Frork, while supplies last, with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich on May 5. The sandwiches themselves range from $4.99 to $5.19.

Understandably, the internet chimed in with their responses to the idea, with some being positive, some being negative, and other users taking the Frork concept to an entirely new level.

