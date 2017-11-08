The Internet Reacts To McDonald’s ‘Frork,’ And It Is Glorious
The innovators at McDonald's truly understand the difficulty of using your fingers to grab their french fries to then scoop up the toppings and sauces they offer, which is why they've created the Frork, a device aimed to simplify the overall experience.
At first glance, the commercial appears to be an April Fool's Day prank that is a month late, but infomercial legend Anthony Sullivan went to great lengths to assure the item's authenticity.
The product might appear fake, but you can actually get a free Frork, while supplies last, with the purchase of a Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich on May 5. The sandwiches themselves range from $4.99 to $5.19.
Understandably, the internet chimed in with their responses to the idea, with some being positive, some being negative, and other users taking the Frork concept to an entirely new level.
@NBCNews a 'frydent' mcdonalds come on now a 'frydent'@grahamsleight pic.twitter.com/JRNMthjM6E— darth:™ (@darth) May 1, 2017
Many users weighed in to flex their funnybone and pitch McDonald's their own ideas, wondering if, "When the doctor performs the bypass, will he use a 'fralpel'?" and declaring, "Frork that." other users, however, chose to demonstrate their Photoshop skills to pitch future promotions.
Frolverine @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/vCIwp1XDDC— B®endan (@ChiBDM) May 1, 2017
@NBCNews wat are u waiting for mcdonalds pic.twitter.com/xTPrqqIP4r— darth:™ (@darth) May 1, 2017
The announcement of the Frork comes only a few days after rumors began swirling about drastic changes the fast food chain would be making to its fountain drink selections.
For those who have preferred their McDonald's drinks to be a little more exciting than water but hate the pesky bubbles that come along with carbonation, you could always opt for the Hi-C Orange Lavaburst. A supposed internal memo was leaked to Reddit, according to the Today Show, which claimed the drink will be phased out as early as this week, to be replaced by something called "Sprite TropicBerry." The decision was made by Coca-Cola and not the fast food chain.
If you have an issue with the removal of the drink, the timing is perfect for their new french fry novelty, as you can now show up at the company's doorstep with your torches and pitch-Frorks.
@NBCNews pic.twitter.com/8PxqWw43uD— Josh Bartlett™ ジョシュ (@Jcbartlett25) May 1, 2017
