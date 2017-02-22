Mandy Moore’s Backless Dress Blew Everyone Away At The Costume Designers Guild Awards

At the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards on Tuesday, This Is Us star Mandy Moore absolutely rocked the red carpet. The 32-year-old was tapped to host the show, and she chose to rock a sheer red dress by Jenny Packham.

The awards show, which honors the creative teams responsible for wardrobe styling in film and television was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, according to Daily Mail.

Mandy Moore sported a floor-length gown that mostly see-through. The dress featured a backless portion that showed off her trim figure. The former pop singer completed her look with a pair of eye-catching red earrings and a matching clutch.

Moore posted a photo of the dress on Instagram with the caption: "On my way to host #cdgas. Red-y to go."

Some of the big winners of the evening were Meryl Streep, Jeffrey Kurland, and Lois DeArmond.

Streep took home the hardware for the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Kurland was honored with the Career Achievement Award for his work on films including Inception, Hannah and Her Sisters, and the forthcoming Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk. Illustrator Lois DeArmond won the Distinguished Service Award.

When Mandy Moore isn't hosting awards shows, she has been busy garnering praise for her role on This Is Us. The star-studded cast of the show includes Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley.

Moore recently spoke out about what it is like film a show where she is a mother.

"I don't have any experience [with babies], but I found it so funny that we were working with some tiny, tiny, two-month-old babies and I was like, 'hi, I'm Mandy, I have no training with small children - can I take your child now?'" she said.

"People are so trusting! They're like, 'yep, here you go, here's my newborn little nugget' and they just trust you are going to know what you're doing."

Mandy also gushed about the cast of the wildly popular series.

"I am obsessed with everybody in our cast and wish I got to work with them, but I'll stick to running into them in hair and makeup every couple of days," she said.

To keep up with Mandy Moore, follow him on Instagram here.

