Man Gropes News Anchor During Live Shot, Promptly Arrested

A man was arrested in Madrid after groping a female reporter during a live broadcast. The New York Post reported that Isa Balado, a correspondent for the Spanish television channel Cuatro, was reporting on a story in the streets of Madrid when a man in sunglasses approached her from behind. He then asked her which television station she was working for. While she explained she was in the middle of a live broadcast and tried to continue, studio host Nacho Abad interrupted her.

"Isa, sorry to interrupt, did he just touch your butt?" Abad asked. With an uncomfortable smile, the 30-year-old reporter said, "Yes." After calling the alleged groper "an idiot," Abad insisted he be put on camera. "As much as you want to ask us which channel we work for, do you really have to touch my a--?" Balado asked the man. "I'm doing a live show, and I'm working."

Isa Balado had insisted that he touched her after he denied the allegations. He then apologized but tried to shake her hand. She asked him to let her do her job. Balado moved out of the way as he attempted to ruffle her hair when he was leaving. Watching the live video in the studio, Nacho Abad called the man "Stupid." The reporter tried to apologize for what happened, but Abad said she has "nothing to feel sorry for."

As the man continued lingering in the street, Balado called attention to what he was doing to not only her but other women. "It's not just me, it's happening to every woman he comes across." She then admitted she felt nervous after the encounter, and the man approached her again. He told her he heard her accusations and wanted her to "tell the truth." She asked for the live broadcast to be cut. She didn't want to give him more attention than he already has. Channel Cuatro called the police, who later arrested the 25-year-old suspect.

On the heels of Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales' allegedly consensual kiss, the incident received public outcry in Spain and was even condemned by government officials. On Twitter, Spain's Labor Minister Yoland Diaz said, "It is machismo that makes journalists suffer sexual assaults like this, and the aggressors are unrepentant in front of the camera." It's unknown what type of punishment the unidentified man will get, but hopefully, he pays for what he did.