Kylie Jenner Just Revealed New Details About Her Being ‘Obsessed With Lips’

Kylie Jenner has opened up about her lip injections and how she is "obsessed with lips." The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star did a candid interview and steamy photoshoot for a feature story with Violet Grey magazine, and dished on her famously plump pout.

"I was obsessed with lips, in general, and making my lips bigger before I got my lips injected," Kylie said.

When the 19-year-old first had her lips worked on, she denied the rumors that she got fillers. In May of 2015, Kylie finally admitted to having procedures done to make her lips look fuller.

Kris Jenner also spoke out about Kylie's decision to have her lip's worked on. The 61-year-old said: "[Kylie] was probably 17, she wasn't even an adult yet, but she knew what she wanted, and she knew exactly what it was going to look like."

"I always knew I wanted to create my own lipstick," she said. "I said, 'We need to trademark Kylie Lip Kit' -- that was what I wanted to call it."

"Usually, when girls do their lipstick, they use a lip liner and a lipstick, and they never have a match," said Kylie. "So I just created a perfect match, because that's what I've always wanted."

After starring on one of the most popular reality shows on TV and starting her cosmetics company, Kylie Jenner has gone on to become one of the most followed people in the world on social media. She explained how important the different platforms are to her and her businesses.

"Social media is everything to me," she said. "It can also be a negative space for celebrities. But what would we do without it?"

When asked whether she would ever consider taking a step down from her position as boss of the cosmetics company, Kylie quickly rejected the notion.

"I'm obsessed," she said. "I couldn't imagine anyone else taking over Kylie Cosmetics."

