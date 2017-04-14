Kathy Griffin Decided To Go Topless Because She Sees ‘The Kidz Doin These Kinda Pics’

Kathy Griffin made massive waves on social media on Thursday by getting onboard with one of the latest celebrity trends. The 56-year-old comedienne whipped Twitter into an absolute frenzy after sharing a completely topless photo.

Griffin quipped that she was trying to post the same types of revealing snaps that she sees other stars such as Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski sharing on the Internet. She captioned the snap: "I c the kidz doin these kinda pics, so..."

The standup comic also added a slew of hashtags that included: "#red #hair #pale #a** #jeans #louboutins #boobs #standupcomedy #fierce #fire #dope #workout #fitness."

The image shows the redheaded actress topless while wearing a pair of black pants and matching heels. She covered her breasts with her hands and stared up at the sky as she posed by a swimming pool. Griffin's figure looked incredibly thin as her washboard abs and toned arms were on full display.

Kathy's Twitter followers went totally bonkers after she shared the daring snap.

"I think you're extraordinarily beautiful. With that on top of being funny," one fan wrote.

"You look amazing. I'm your age and jealous. Time to hit the gym," another commented.

While Kathy Griffin seems proud of her body, she has been quite critical of her appearance in the past. In her 2009 autobiography, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, she opened up about how the pressures of Hollywood impacted her body confidence.

Kathy admitted to obsessive exercise and even starving herself for days, according to Daily Mail. In addition to using diet pills, Griffin even confessed that she used illegal drugs to lose weight.

"I am proud of my two weeks on speed," she said jokingly. "It was full-on illegal speed. I took it to lose weight which is not very smart. I just felt three times as hungry afterward."

What was your reaction after seeing Kathy Griffin's topless photo?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail]