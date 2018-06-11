Kardashian Weight Loss Tips You Should Never Follow

Ah, the Kardashians. Calling them a hot topic is like calling water wet. They’ve dominated the pages of tabloids and Instagram for years, so it’s no wonder that people turn to them for tips on how to obtain that dreamy hourglass shape.

However, the Kardashians certainly aren’t experts when it comes to everything. Achieving miraculously flicked eyeliner? Totally. Taking attractive selfies? Probably. Diet tips and tricks? Not so much.

Here are some classic pieces of Kardashian weight-loss advice that you should steer clear of if you truly want to stay healthy.

Wearing a Waist Trainer

You’ve probably seen more than enough pictures of the Kardashians in their beloved waist trainers. The stars claim that the trainer helps shape your body into the figure you envy, and all you have to do is wear it underneath your normal clothes. It can even supposedly speed up your return to a normal weight after having a baby.

Does this idea sound as ridiculous as the concept of strapping women into tight corsets back in the 16th century? Quite possibly. Doctors in multiple sources have claimed that it might seem like this weight-loss method works, but any results you witness are temporary. Implementing a healthy diet and exercise routine is undoubtedly more comfortable and effective in the long run.

Exercising in a Sauna Suit

Khloe Kardashian has claimed that sauna suits are her secret to burning lots of fat and sweating more during her workouts, which makes sense on a surface level. It’s essentially like wrapping your body in an extra layer that causes it to break a sweat much faster than it usually would.

However, there’s a concern with sauna suits: they can dehydrate you quicker than you can say “Am I a Kardashian yet?” According to health experts, you’d need to substantially hydrate yourself to combat the effects of the suit, and the beneficial effects are fairly minimal in comparison to the danger the outfit poses. It’s obviously not worth risking your body’s health in order to accelerate your sweat and calorie-burning speed.

Eating Full-Fat Dairy Products

Shockingly, the Kardashian fridge is always stocked with full-fat cheeses and whole milk. The women in the family firmly believe that consuming full-fat dairy products keeps you full for longer periods of time, which means you’re less likely to eat fatty stuff later on.

According to the U.S. Dietary Guidelines, people should consume less than 10 percent of their calories from saturated fats. Unfortunately, that includes full-fat dairy products like whole milk. When you drink one cup of full-fat milk, you consume roughly 22 percent of your daily saturated fat. Maybe stick to the two percent milk if you really want to ensure you’re not consuming too much saturated fat and if you don’t think you can avoid eating additional fatty foods throughout the day.

Relying on Gimmicky Weight Loss Products

If you like to keep up with social media trends, then you’ve probably seen the buzz about Kim Kardashian and her love of Appetite Suppressant Lollipops and other products. She’s used her popular accounts to partner with brands and advertise their wares to her loyal followers.

Drinking Clarified Butter in the Morning

Kourtney Kardashian swears by drinking ghee (clarified butter) every morning. She believes that when you melt it and drink it before consuming other foods, it can help you digest the rest of your meals better and aids your weight loss goals.

According to most doctors, this isn’t a great plan. Ghee contains extra calories that are essentially empty; they don’t keep you full or provide nutritional benefits, so you’d be better off starting your day with a nutritious, filling meal. Every calorie you consume when you’re trying to lose weight counts, so don’t waste it on clarified butter.

Drinking Detox Teas

It’s the latest weight loss trend you see on celebrity’s social media accounts: Teatoxing. Almost every one of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters can be found pedaling Fit Tea and claim it helps them keep their sexy, curvy figures.

If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it just might be. Fit Tea describes itself as “a detoxifying tea blend of certified organic herbs which are formulated to enhance your weight management program as part of a healthy diet and exercise regimen”.

Experts warn that these weight loss teas aren’t necessarily all that they’re cracked up to be. The primary ingredient found in these “slimming teas” is senna. Senna is a plant approved by the FDA and can be found in many laxatives such as Ex-Lax. While you might see a difference on the scale due to loss of water weight—you won’t lose one ounce of body fat. It goes without saying that health professionals strongly discourage the use of laxatives for weight loss.

As you can see, the Kardashians might look flawless in all of their social media posts, but some of their most popular weight-loss tips are pretty unreliable. Don’t follow celebrity health advice if you really want to take care of yourself. Instead, talk to a doctor or nutritionist to come up with a diet and exercise routine that suits your needs.