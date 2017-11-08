Kaley Cuoco Reveals Epic Double Boyfriend ‘Big Bang Theory’ Pics

There was a whole lot of love going around the Big Bang Theory set on Tuesday evening. Kaley Cuoco shared an epic photo that showed her current beau, Karl Cook, and her ex-boyfriend and co-star, Johnny Galecki, hanging out together behind-the-scenes. Judging by the humorous pic, the two seem to be getting along swimmingly.

Ummmmmm then this happened 🙈🙈 @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! 😂 @mrtankcook A post shared by @normancook on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

The 31-year-old actress captioned the snap: "Ummmmmm then this happened @sanctionedjohnnygalecki get off my man! @mrtankcook."

The hilarious image shows Johnny Galecki clearly showing his approval for Cuoco's significant other. Karl Cook and his new BFF Johnny Galecki posed together on the infamous couch from BBT and embraced one another while making kissy faces.

The pic was a smash hit with Kaley's loyal fans on Instagram. Her followers showered the post with more than 118k likes and hundreds of comments.

This wasn't the only awesome snap that the Wedding Ringer star shared on Tuesday night from behind-the-scenes. Cuoco posted several other images that showed her having an absolute blast with her boyfriend on set.

Click "Start Slideshow" to see more of Kaley Cuoco's behind-the-scenes Big Bang Theory pics she posted on Tuesday evening.

Were you surprised to see how well Karl Cook and Johnny Galecki seemed to be getting along?

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, Instagram: Kaley Cuoco]