Johnny Galecki Shares A ‘Big Bang Theory’ Photo Of Our Favorite Trio

The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki showed his Instagram followers and fans an insanely awesome pic of our favorite TV trio.

The phenomenal black and white photo featured Galecki, Jim Parsons and Kaley Cuoco in the back of a car posing as they drove along. Everyone is dressed casually and Galecki and Parsons are looking directly at the camera, while Cuoco looked out to the road.

The post was to wish his fellow cast mate Jim Parsons a very happy birthday. He captioned the pic: "Wishing a very happy birthday to a very special man @therealjimparsons."

A post shared by Johnny Galecki (@sanctionedjohnnygalecki) on Mar 24, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

This isn't unusual, as the cast appears to be very close and often shares pics of each other to social media. Just a few days ago Parsons took to Instagram to share a pic of himself with Mayim Bialik and the most adorable Pug.

Parsons captioned the picture, "Me and @missmayim with the fantastic @itsdougthepug."

A post shared by Jim Parsons (@therealjimparsons) on Apr 4, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

