Jessica Simpson’s Inspiring Body Evolution: ‘I Have Been Every Size’

Jessica Simpson says designing clothes that people with all body types can wear is especially meaningful with her incredibly successful fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection. In a recent interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 38-year-old singer said she's proud of the full size range of clothing in her line. "It's very important for me to let every woman feel included," Simpson said. "Like, every person needs to feel included. If I make a shirt, I'm going to make sure every size is available. Because I have been every size, trust me." Simpson had her weight fluctuations through the years, eventually losing weight she gained before and during her pregnancy with the help of Weight Watchers and some killer fitness routines. Ahead is the body evolution of Jessica Simpson, through fame, success, pregnancy and more.

2000 (Photo: Image Direct & Getty Images / Frank Micelotta) Simpson flaunted her fit figure in 2000 at KIIS FM's Jingle Ball in Los Angeles... wearing a sexy Santa suit, of course. This was a year after her debut album was released, just to give you an idea of the kind of tunes she was belting at the time. ("I Wanna Love You Forever," anyone?)

2007 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com) Simpson showed off her new dark locks at the 2007 Grammy afterparty at the Beverly Hills Hotel She and her fit body had become totally iconic of the 2000s by this point, thanks to 2005's Dukes of Hazzard and "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'." Who could forget those Daisy Dukes? Plus, "A Public Affair" was still hot on the charts — we suddenly have the urge to hit the roller rink with our super famous besties!

2009 (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com) She positively rocked this black jumpsuit (way back before jumpsuits were everywhere, btw) at Operation Smile's 8th Annual Smile Gala in October 2009. Earlier that year, she received criticism for wearing mom jeans at a chili cookoff. "What's so unbelievable is that I was probably at least 15 pounds smaller than I am right now," she told Redbook in 2014. "What's more unbelievable is that the press could create something like that out of a pair of jeans... what woman wants to be brought down for wearing a pair of jeans?"

2011 (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com) Simpson showed off this very 2000s printed dress at the Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Style Event in April 2011. A year prior, she announced her engagement to retired NFL tight end Eric Johnson, but they wouldn't officially tie the knot until 2014.

2012 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com) Pregnant with her and Johnson's first child, Maxwell, Simpson attended the NBC Universal Winter 2012 TCA party. She signed a multi-million dollar deal with Weight Watchers in 2012, vowing to lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy. When she announced her second pregnancy in December of 2012, Weight Watchers decided to discontinue their agreement during her second pregnancy.

2014 (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com) Two babies and countless workouts later, Simpson was down 60 pounds and in the best shape of her life in 2014. She attended the L.A. premiere of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One, looking like a straight-up Oscar award in a stunning off-the-shoulder gold gown. Can we just take a moment to admire that muscle definition?

2017 (Photo: Instagram / @jessicasimpson) Simpson's social media presence began to blow up in 2017, with fans and the media going wild over each and every stylish spot she posted. This shot from March of that year shows just how Simpson keeps its stylish for the cameras but casual enough for her day-to-day life as a mom.