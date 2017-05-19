Honey Boo Boo Speaks Out About Mama June’s Massive Weight Loss, Slams Justin Bieber

Honey Boo Boo likely hasn't ever been accused of hiding how she really feels. The 11-year-old former beauty queen and her older sister Lauryn joined PEOPLE Now to promote their mother's new show, Mama June: From Hot To Not, and spoke out on a range of different topics including how she feels about pop superstar Justin Bieber.

At the beginning of the interview, Honey Boo Boo, real name Alana Thompson, was asked why she doesn't care for "Sorry" singer Justin Bieber.

"Because he's just ugly," she said bluntly in response.

Then when asked about what she thought of Bieber's music, Alana simply said, "Ew."

Alana was then asked about Taylor Swift, and she wasn't exactly complimentary of the "Blank Space" singer, but she didn't blast her like she did Bieber.

Here's what HBB had to say about T-Swift's music: "I mean it's not super bad, I can't say it's horrible, but it's not good either."

After discussing the pop musicians, Alana then moved on to discussing Mama June's weight loss and her new show.

"From a 1-10, starting off at 460 lbs., I think she was a 5," Lauryn said. "Now, she's a 10.10."

Alana was a bit more of a harsh critic.

"She was a 5.5, but now she's a 9.5," said Alana.

Because Mama June's massive weight loss has been so drastic, the reveal will be a huge moment on the show. However, in an effort not to spoil the epic moment, the 37-year-old has been forced to conceal her identity and keep out of the public eye.

"It's been really hard for her [to stay hidden], because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house," Alana said. "My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she's like, 'Lets go to the grocery store,' we're like, 'You can't, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.' "

She continued by saying: "And then she's just like, 'No, I have to go out, I'll just put on big clothes and they will never see me. The craziest disguise that she's done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat, and a scarf. She went overboard."

"She needs to get a man," said Alana. "She needs to get a man that will treat her good and has kids, because they need to [know] how to deal with kids … because of us kids."

Alana's 17-year-old sibling, Lauryn Shannon, had a different opinion of how their mother needed to approach dating.

"I think that she needs to learn to love herself before she can have someone else love her," Lauryn said. "I think she still has some confidence issues… I think it's just going to take time."

"She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau -- she couldn't lose any weight," Lauryn said during an interview with ET. "And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn't losing any more weight."

"Her stomach started looking gross," Lauryn said. "It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed. She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up."

Be sure to tune in for the series premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on WEtv.

