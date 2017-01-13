Home Intruder Used Owner’s Own Samurai Sword Against Her

During a home invasion in Souther California, a woman was killed when the intruder used her own samurai sword against her.

Around noon on Wednesday, the Los Angeles area woman was murdered at her home in the suburb of Temple City. The 40-year-old woman and her 42-year-old male friend were in the house when a 44-year-old assailant broke through an unlocked front door, according to the sheriff's deputies statements to the San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

When the intruder attacked, he first came towards the woman with a wrench before grabbing a decorative samurai sword from the wall to kill her.

Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau said, "(The friend) sees what's going on. He tries to stop him."

The male who was in the house was injured in the attack but is expected to survive as the wounds were non-life-threatening.

During the incident, the woman's 10-year-old son was also in the house.

After the attack, law enforcement officers conducted a search of the neighborhood. According to Lt. Corina, the man eventually approached the deputies and surrendered himself.

The attacker reportedly lived nearby to the woman's home. However, there has been no motive determined for the stabbing, and it is unclear as to the relationship between the attacker and the woman.

The names of the attacker and the victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

[H/T New York Post, San Gabriel Valley Tribune]