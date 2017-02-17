GRAMMYs Producer Speaks Out About Flub During Metallica And Lady Gaga’s Performance

A producer for the GRAMMY's has spoken out regarding the mishap during Metallica and Lady Gaga's performance at the awards show this past Sunday night. Ken Erlich issued an apology to the legendary rock group for the technical difficulties that ensued while the band was playing their energetic jam "Moth Into Flame."

In case you missed it, Metallica lead singer James Hetfield was forced to share the mic with "Born This Way" songstress Lady Gaga after the first verse. His mic wasn't working at all, and Ken Elrich believed that there is a reasonable explanation for the mishap.

"These kinds of things are horrible when they happen," Ehrlich said on Wednesday during an interview with The Associated Press. "That's one of the risks of live television."

"Obviously, we apologize to the band," Ehrlich said. "My guys say that the mic cable was connected. My guys' theory was that… one of the extras [on stage] accidentally kicked out the cable that went to the mic."

Elrich explained that the risks of having errors like this is standard when doing a live show, and it was unfortunate for Metallica that they were on the receiving end of this memorable gaffe.

"When you do a three-and-a-half hour live show, it's fraught with danger," Ehrlich said. "It was an adventurous show in many ways."

While James Hetfield has refrained from speaking out about the incident, drummer Lars Ulrich opened up about it during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"I haven't seen [Hetfield] like that in 20 years," Ulrich said. "He was livid. I mean, he's aged really well and he's a pretty chill guy, but the first five or 10 minutes in that dressing room [were] not a lot of fun."

While Hetfield was understandably irritated about the blunder, Ulrich still managed to have an ejoyable experience while rocking out.

"I was totally energetic and crazy. It was just energy and excitement and nuttiness, so her being right in my face just added to the whole exhilarating energy that was happening for those few minutes," Ulrich said. "I haven't seen it yet, but I've gotten 700 texts from people just saying the chaos and tornado-like energy of it really translated well on TV."

What was your reaction after watching Metallica's performance with Lady Gaga?

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Reveals The Ultimate Kardashian Bikini Picture | Lisa Marie Presley's Daughters Now In Police Custody After 'Indecent Photos' Found On Husband's Computer | Famous Weather Girl Yanet Garcia Reveals Scorching New Image On Instagram | Flip Or Flop's Christina El Moussa Speaks Out On Filming The Show During Divorce From Tarek

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]