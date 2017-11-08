George Michael’s Boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, Graphically Breaks His Silence With Two Words

George Michael's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, has broken his silence in regards to the late singer's death.

Fawaz, who was the one to find the iconic singer's body on Christmas Day, held absolutely nothing back. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to share his thoughts about the "Careless Whisper" singer's passing.

On Monday, the Senior Coroner for Oxfordshire, Darren Salter, released a statement to reveal George Michael's official cause of death.

"Inquiries into the death of George Michael have been concluded and the final post mortem report received," the statement reads. "As there is a confirmed natural cause of death, being Dilated Cardiomyopathy with Myocarditis and Fatty Liver, the investigation is being discontinued and there is no need for an inquest or any further inquiries. No further updates will be provided and the family requests the media and public respect their privacy."

Back in December, Fawaz spoke out to The Daily Telegraph about finding George Michael dead.

"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I," he said. "Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was -- he was a beautiful person."

