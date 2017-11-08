‘Flip Or Flop’ Stars Have A Battle Of The Bods On Social Media

Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa may be keeping cool while on set of their HGTV show, but the pair are having an epic war off camera. The battle is for the best revenge body.

Since the pair called it quits back in December there has been lots of headlines surrounding their relationship but it looks like Tarek and Christina are in a better place, emotionally and physically.

It all started when Christina, clad in a purple bikini, posted a few pics to Instagram, which also features her 6-year-old daughter, Taylor, and their new French bulldog, Cashie.

The blond beauty's slimmer figure was on full display in a video posted by the swimwear brand on Snapchat, highlighting her enviable abs. She also posted a few phenomenal photos of herself in elegant ball gowns.

And while Christina is without a doubt looking hotter, Tarek claims he, too, is "in the best shape" of his life. The cancer survivor posted a shirtless pic of himself on Thursday, admitting that at first, he was "too embarrassed to share" it.

Tarek credits his trainer, Quintin Tucker, for helping him achieve his fitness goals, and judging by his pics, he definitely hasn't been skipping any workouts.

Who do you think is winning in this battle of bods contest?

