9 People Describe Their First Time Having Sex in Grave Detail

With the mass amount of pressure put on ‘losing’ your virginity, it isn’t shocking that many people view the day they handed over their V-card as a major life milestone.

Along with that comes pretty vivid memories of the first time you did the deed with a partner, whether you remember one or both parties crying, cuddling or fumbling for clothes just 45 seconds after ripping them off.

Whether your ‘first time’ was magical, regrettable or even hilarious, it’s oddly comforting to know that other people experienced the same deflowering ritual you went through.

Luckily, some brave Reddit users spared no detail when recalling their first time between the sheets or in the back of a car, so keep scrolling to enjoy them all in their awkward glory.

The good:

You’d like to think that everyone’s first time was rainbows and roses, and according to these sex-doers, it was.

1. Birthday surprise: “It was my girlfriend’s birthday. She just turned 19 and I was 20. We had been dating for almost a year. I didn’t know what to get her for her birthday, so I asked her ‘What do you want for you birthday?’ She asks me to come over to her place without answering the question.

She answers the door in her robe. I didn’t notice her hair wasn’t wet, and I just assumed she had just gotten out of the shower and hadn’t gotten ready to go out yet. She reminds me I asked her what she wanted for her birthday, so I asked her again. She drops the robe, showing off her naked body and then says, ‘you.’

It was nice. She was a virgin too, so I was gentle and after it was over she told me she loved me for the first time.”

2. My place?: “Basically, at the time I [M17] worked at the pub I lived next door to, and I worked with a girl [F18] who I got along with extremely well. We always used to just sorta flirt with each other and just have a laugh at work. On Tuesday nights, we were always the only two staff left in the pub to lock up and we had no customers in, so we was just stood talking, flirting, etc.

We sometimes went and got takeaway after work… She’d drive as I was still learning. I asked if she wanted to come back to mine to eat. She said yes and came back to mine.

After eating, I went to get a quick shower and when I came back to my room, she was asleep in my bed (which was the first girl ever to be in my bed, so I found it ridiculously hot), so I laid in my single bed and kinda cuddled up to her. She woke up, turned around to look at me and after that, we just couldn’t stop ourselves. We were so mad for each other but neither of us wanted to admit it. 3 years later and we are still going strong!”

3. A drive-in dive: “I was 19 [M] and she was 20. Lost it at the drive-in movie theater. I am 64. Do you millennials know what a drive-in movie is? Great place for sex when you are young and the front bench seat of your car was like a bed. [The movie was] Summer of ’42. Appropriate in that she was a year older than me. I do not remember the second movie as I was turning in my v-card at the time! It was in February and the windows had ice frozen on the inside due to the steamy activity inside.”

The bad:

Others had a less-than-stellar time losing their V-cards.

4. Romp for hire: “I’m 19, very good social skills, nice body… Long story short, I couldn’t wait any longer and I decided to hire an escort. The main goal for me wasn’t to have the best time of my life, but just to figure out what’s like. Thing is, I didn’t think I would have sucked so bad.

Let alone the fact that it was hard for me to maintain the erection, when I was inside her I didn’t even know whatsoever what I was doing, my moves were just awkward and clumsy. We tried only two positions: missionary and her on top… The only thing which surprised me in a positive way was the time I lasted. Honestly, I thought I would have came wayyyy sooner, instead I lasted about 30-40 minutes.”

5. Definitely no orgasm: “I was 16, my boyfriend was 19. It was his first time, too. Honestly, it was kind of boring and disappointing. It was special in the sense that we both chose to be each other’s firsts, decided on that day… but the sex itself was not fun for me.”

6. Caught in the act: “I was 23 [M] and lost it to a 41 [F] co-worker. We got wasted at a daytime bbq at her house and thought nobody else was coming. She initiated it. Turns out another co-worker was coming over and walked in on us.”

The hilarious:

And some stories are too wild to make up. Luckily, these people did the deed and spilled their experiences.

7. Bathroom blitz: “I was 16 and my girlfriend had just turned 15 a couple of days before hand. We’re still together almost 25 years later, and married now 19 years and have 3 kids.We were laughing about our first time and the absurdity of it just a couple days ago. It was summer break we’d been ‘seeing’ each other for several months at this point.

Making out on the couch progressed quite rapidly to her asking if I had a rubber (poof, mind blown). She got up still partially dressed, grabbed my hand and lead me to THE BATHROOM (of all places) where we had fairly awkward short-lasting and slightly disappointing sexual intercourse.

Why the bathroom, you ask? Yeah me too! She said, ‘Well I can’t have friends upstairs in my room if my parents aren’t home, the bathroom has a lock on the door, the bathroom was cleaned yesterday, and I thought the new rug in there looked comfy.’

My used condom and empty wrapper ended up wrapped in TP, stuffed it in my pocket and carried out with me, because she was afraid of it being found in the garbage and a friend of hers almost got caught when a rubber she flushed wouldn’t go down the drain.

Oh the things young men do for sex!”

8. Consummation help: “I was 20, to my wife. When I got to her house, her mother handed us a small TV and two bottles of liquor and said to turn the volume up real high. I miss my mother-in-law.”

9. Accidental boner: “I was at her house, in the basement, watching a movie with a sex scene and I got a boner. I went to the bathroom and she knew what I was going to do. She barged in and then said, ‘Why do it by yourself when you’ve got me?’ And then it was no holds barred. It lasted for 4-5 min, and when we finished I felt like I was a man! Fourteen years later, we got married, and 5 years later we had 2 kids!”