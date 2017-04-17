Courtney Stodden’s Pic Of The Day Looks Almost Identical To Marilyn Monroe

Courtney Stodden has posted steamy pic after steamy pic as of late, with latest "#picoftheday" being no different.

They judge me like a picture book 💋 #picoftheday A post shared by Courtney A Stodden (@courtneyastodden) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:27am PDT

"They judge me like a picture book 💋 #picoftheday," she captioned the photo.

With her bleach blonde hair and sultry look for the camera, the former reality show star channels one of her biggest inspirations, Marilyn Monroe.

Stodden has long admired the Gentleman Prefer Blonde's star, with many drawing comparisons between the two. The main aspect would be Stodden's style aesthetic, which features a load of pink outfits, and the numerous, glamorized photos she takes.

Furthermore, Stodden and Monroe both married when they were 16, with both marriages failing. Stodden, now 22, is currently separated from her 56-year-old husband Doug Hutchinson.

Today's look especially harkened back to Monroe, and Stodden wasn't shy about sharing her look on social media.

Over on her Snapchat account, the former Celebrity Big Brother star shared several clips showing herself off, in the same bra she wore in the Instagram post.

This shot, in particular, shows Stodden showing off some major cleavage in an old-timey mirror. She also posted clips of herself in some fun Snapchat filters and her adorable dog.

