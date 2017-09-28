One Of Charlie Murphy’s Last Photos Is Both Heartbreaking And Gracious

One of the final photos of the Charlie Murphy has surfaced online and the late comedian was gracious for the support of his fans up until his last days.

On March 11, the Chappelle's Show star was passing through Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport when a fan approached him. Before boarding a plane for Newark, Charlie was more than happy to snap a selfie with the fan.

As it turns out, Charlie was in and out of the hospital at the time going through chemotherapy treatment for leukemia. However, he elected to keep his illness private.

Charlie Murphy passed away on Wednesday at the age of 57. His family, including his younger brother Eddie Murphy, was deeply saddened by the untimely loss.

Eddie Murphy has since spoken out about his brother's untimely passing. The Beverly Hills Cop star gave this statement on behalf of the Murphy family: "Our hearts are heavy with the loss today of our son, brother, father, uncle, and friend Charlie. Charlie filled our family with love and laughter and there won't be a day that goes by that his presence will not be missed."

Charlie's most notable film credits include Are We There Yet, The Boondocks, and Black Jesus. Most recently, Charlie toured with comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, George Lopez, and D.L. Hughley.

Charlie Murphy also penned multiple scripts for his Hollywood A-lister brother Eddie Murphy. Charlie's screenwriting credits included Paper Soldiers and Norbit.

During the height of Eddie Murphy's popularity in the 1980's, Charlie Murphy often worked as his brother's bodyguard. In fact, when Eddie would perform standup routines, Charlie would often get into fights with people that didn't laugh at the jokes.

"It was to the point that, if I went to a show and you were the hater in the audience that was like, 'That sh*t wasn't funny,' POW! I'm jamming you, man," Murphy said. "Because the sh*t was funny. There was 10,000 people laughing, and you that one joker that wanna try and squeeze a lemon. F— you. I don't even want you to be there. And I took it as a personal crusade, and they were like, 'You know what, you're a little overzealous with your job.' So, that is how I ended up not doing that anymore."

R.I.P. Charlie Murphy.

