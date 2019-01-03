Celebrity Diets: Stars Who Eat the Same Food Every Day

When it comes to cooking, we all have our favorite go-to healthy meals we can whip up at any given moment. In that aspect, celebrities are no different; check out some of the foods stars like Eva Mendes and Jessie James Decker are eating every day.

Jessie James Decker

When the country crooner isn’t hitting the gym or being completely perfect on Instagram, this 28-year-old mom of two is practicing clean eating. For breakfast, Decker usually eats two eggs, toast with honey, oatmeal and a protein shake.

It sounds like Decker knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially when you’re working out and need to fuel your body with carbs and protein!

Tiffani Thiessen

This Saved by the Bell star says she loved to sautée fresh kale, fry an egg and plop both on a piece of whole grain toast four or five mornings per week. “It’s perfect,” she says.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t always resident health nut over in the Kardashian household, but over the years has undergone a seriously awesome health transformation. Now, the eldest sister and mom of three says sweet potato chips are one of her favorite snacks. To make them, she thinly slices the spuds and tosses them in olive oil, rosemary and Himalayan salt. Low-calorie, gluten-free and perfectly crunchy, we love sweet potato chips just as much as Kourtney.

Andrea Navedo

The Jane the Virgin star says eating the same thing every day makes it easier for her to make healthy eating decisions. The 39-year-old star says she will “blanch a bunch of broccoli and refrigerate to have on hand to sautée as needed.”

Meal prep is a huge part of staying on track when it comes to a healthy diet, but sometimes it can backfire.

Eva Mendes

This 43-year-old star says she has no problem eating the same meal twice in a day for lunch and dinner. “For lunch, I usually have salmon and rice or quinoa, and I try to include a salad,” she told SHAPE. “I’ll eat the same thing for dinner. I’m a creature of habit in that way.”

Mariah Carey

Hey, we didn’t say all celebrity diets are healthy. In an interview with E! News, Mariah Carey said that she eats only two foods. “It’s really hard. My diet, you would hate it,” Carey said. “All you eat is Norwegian salmon and capers every day. That’s it.”

While salmon is a good form of lean proten, we’re not completely sold that salmon and capers is a balanced diet. Remember, you should be eating protein, carbs and fats with every meal.

Cameron Diaz

Before even eating breakfast, Cameron Diaz starts her morning with a large glass of water.

“Every night before I go to sleep, I fill up a big glass bottle with water and put it on my bathroom counter,” she writes in The Body Book. First thing in the morning, right after I brush my teeth, I drink it. Because I know that during the night, while I am sleeping, all of that breathing in and out exhales a lot of moisture from my lungs. Imagine how much water you can lose during eight hours of breathing! Because we can’t replenish it while we are sleeping, it’s important to rehydrate once we wake. Once I drink the water in the bottle by my sink, I feel it immediately. I go from being a wilted plant to one that has just been rejuvenated by the rain.”

