Casey Anthony Admits Having Another Baby Is A ‘Dumb Decision’

Casey Anthony had her second interview with the Associated Press and the 30-year-old Florida woman acknowledged that she still missed her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee.

"She is still the central part of my life, the central part of my being," Anthony said. "And always will be."

Anthony also talked about the option of having another child. She revealed that although she would be "blessed" to have another baby, it would be a "dumb" decision for her. She expressed concern about whether her notoriety would cause her future child to be bullied and teased.

"If I am blessed enough to have another child — if I'd be dumb enough to bring another kid into this world knowing that there'd be a potential that some jackass, their little snot-nosed kid would then say something mean to my kid — I don't think I could live with that," she said.

Even six years after her shocking acquittal her name still evokes an emotional response from people. Until this day trial watchers still question Anthony's bizarre behavior after Caylee died, including her participation in a "hot body" contest and getting a tattoo.

Anthony reiterated that she has mental "blanks" about what happened to her daughter Caylee.

"If I knew what actually happened, I'd be able to fill in those blanks," she said. "I've done enough research, I've done enough psychology seminars, I've been tested, I've gone to the psychological evaluations, talked about this to the point where I've been in a puddle and not able to talk about it for days afterwards."

Anthony made national headlines when she became the focus of the 2008 murder case in which the toddler's remains were found in a wooded area near her home. Caylee was supposedly last seen on June 16, 2008 – but she wasn't reported missing for more than a month, July 15.

