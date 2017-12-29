Carrie Underwood’s Trainer Shares Her Five Best Fitness Tips

With the new year just around the corner, many people will likely be making fitness-related resolutions, whether that’s to lose weight, tone up or simply live a healthier lifestyle. To help jump-start those goals, Nashville-based celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who helps stars like Carrie Underwood and Lauren Alaina stay fit, is sharing her top tips for starting the new year off right.

Oprea explained that getting fit is just a matter of eating right and working out and offered the simple advice to get moving.

“You have to eat clean to get lean and workout to get strong,” she told the Tennessean. “My advice is to grab a fitness tracker and get moving. Activity all day, even something as simple as walking, will lead to more healthy choices. Plus, the more you move, the less chance you’ll be eating out of boredom.”

She also offered a few workouts to incorporate into your routine, including quick options that are perfect for people with busy schedules.

“Tabata training is the best way to get a great workout in a short period of time,” the trainer shared. “My book, ‘The 4×4 Diet, gives some great moves to fit into this timed exercise. One Tabata is only four minutes and if you’re not winded after even four minutes, you need to push yourself a bit harder.”

The woman famous for sculpting Underwood’s enviable legs added that squats, lunges and push-ups are excellent choices for any routine.

“Just these three moves, if done correctly, can work the whole body,” she said. “Plus, they can be modified pretty easily for different levels. No excuses, these can be done anywhere. I am also a huge personal fan of jumping rope, I tend to bring that wonderful piece of equipment everywhere and even find space in the airport to get a few extra jumps in.”

As far as diet goes, Oprea recommends cutting down on alcohol and wine consumption.

“I know it’s so much fun to have a glass or two every night especially with friends in celebration but this habit needs to go!” the trainer said.

She also explained that while fad diets may seem to work in the short term, living a healthy lifestyle consistently is what’s important.

“(Getting fit and staying fit) does not have to be complicated,” Oprea shared. “Cleanses and fad diets can work, but they never last. It’s about learning how to live a healthy lifestyle that’s doable forever. Healthy food does not have to be gross, bland or complicated to make. Keep it simple and delicious.”

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com