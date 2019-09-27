Ben Roethlisberger Attends Steelers Practice Days After Elbow Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was back at practice this week after having season-ending surgery on his elbow according to TRIB Live. Roethlisberger had his procedure done in Los Angeles on Monday and he was seen on the Steelers’ practice field on Thursday.

He did not talk to reporters, but when wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuester spoke to the media, he was happy to see him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just a great guy, out there supporting us,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “As a captain, he’s going to be out there with us. Whether he’s in the game or not in the game, he helping us and dissecting the defense, and he tells us what he likes and we go off of that, with everyone’s hand put in the pile.”

Roethlisberger suffered the injury in the team’s second game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Mason Rudolph took over and he completed 12 of his 19 passes for 112 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 28-26 loss. Rudolph made his first start of the year last weekend and he completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 24-20 loss.

Once the surgery was over, the Steelers released a statement.

“Ben Roethlisberger had successful surgery on his right elbow on Monday in Los Angeles at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic. Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed the procedure in consultation with Steelers Team Physician Jim Bradley, who began his career at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic,” team spokesperson Burt Lauten said.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season.”

Surgery was something Roethlisberger was looking to avoid, but he knew it was the best move for him.

“This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people,” Roethlisberger said in a statement. “I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season.”

Roethlisberger has led the Steelers to three Super Bowl appearances with two Super Bowl wins. He has been the team’s starting quarterback since 2004.