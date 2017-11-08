Ashley Graham Unknowingly Recreates ‘Tommy Boy’ Bikini Pool Scene
Ashley Graham definitely knows how to turn heads, but that is completely understandable with any model type.
Recently the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model showed herself at Coachella music festival, but her looks outside the festival were much more appealing. The 29-year-old showed off her stuff while out at the festival. Graham posed with fellow model Jasmine Tookes while at the music fest.
She sported a black and gold short dress while Tookes wore wide legged printed pants a white lacy top. Graham captioned the pic, "his beauty @jastookes#chella."
But Graham's real show came when the model posted a video where she emulated a famous scene from a 90s hit-movie. Without even knowing it the model recreated a memorable scene from the Chris Farley movie Tommy Boy.
Scroll down to see Ashley Graham recreate the Tommy Boy scene:
The scene in question shows Beverly (played by Bo Derek) emerging from the pool and slowly walking up the steps to meet with Tommy (Farley) and Big Tom (Brian Dennehy). She emerges from the water soak and wet in her skimpy two piece bikini looking absolutely gorgeous. If you aren't familiar with the reference, check it out in the clip above:
And the same goes for Ashley. In her Instagram post the model is caught emerging from her pool soak and wet in a black two-piece bikini, sunglasses and nothing else. It is all set in slow motion and is very reminiscent of the Tommy Boy movie. Ashley kept the caption quite simple using only the water emoji.
Check out Ashley in all of her glory in the IG post below:
This isn't new as we are use to seeing the model show off her figure and curves.
Just recently Graham took to Instagram to show a small clip of herself sporting a short cut black silk dress and black heels.
She was standing on a ladder and posing in front of a fan letting her brunette locks flow as she would strike different poses. She captioned the short video: "There's levels to this.."0comments
The scene was very similar to an early 2000s Paris Hilton or Jennifer Lopez music video, but there was no reference to those being the inspiration. Check it out below:
