Adam Levine’s Baby Girl Makes Her Debut at His Walk of Fame Ceremony

It was a family affair at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday for Maroon 5 front man, Adam Levine, who brought along his wife, Behati Prinsloo, 27, and their 4-month-old baby girl, Dusty Rose.

E! Online reports the crowd erupted in cheers and complete aww's as he took his baby girl from Prinsloo, who sat on the sidelines cheering her husband of three years on.

The 4-month old beauty wore a black printed cardigan over a white top, white leggings and a stylish white woolen cap, while her mother and Victoria Secret model, Prinsloo donned a black strapless cropped jumpsuit, a pale pink fur wrap and black stiletto sandals.

The 37-year old singer and judge on NBC's The Voice posed for photos with his family by his side. Levine and Prinsloo also held their baby so that her feet rested on his fresh star. The delighted parents then handed Dusty off to an assistant and posed solo for photographs, during which they shared a sweet kiss.

"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," Levine said. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."

Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their daughter in September and have since kept their little one away from the glare of media attention.

