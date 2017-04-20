Details Come Out About An Officer On Aaron Hernandez’s Cell Block

Shocking new details have surfaced regarding Aaron Hernandez's death on Wednesday. The night that the former New England patriots star reportedly committed suicide, the prison officer that was responsible for patrolling Hernandez's cell block reportedly skirted his duties.

The officer has been accused of failing to perform 2 a.m. rounds in the ex-NFL player's cell block. According to ABC News' Michele McPhee, the DOC OC has been "detached with pay."

At 3:05 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Hernandez was discovered by corrections officers dead in his single cell. Souza Baranowski of the Massachusetts Department of Correction revealed the disturbing details of how Aaron killed himself.

"Mr. Hernandez was in a single cell in a general population unit," the department said in a statement. "Mr. Hernandez hanged himself utilizing a bedsheet that he attached to his cell window. Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items."

Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of Massachusetts Depart of Correction also gave a statement about Aaron's death.

"Mr. Hernandez also attempted to block his door from the inside by jamming the door with various items," he said. "The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."

Another detail that has just recently surfaced regarding Aaron's death is that he wrote a popular bible verse on his forehead using a red marker before committing suicide.

Aaron scrawled the verse reference "John 3:16," which reads: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Aaron Hernandez's lawyer, Jose Baez, spoke out about the athlete saying that he is not the person that people have been led to believe he is by the media.

"The Aaron that I know is not anywhere near what he is portrayed to be. He is a very intelligent young man, funny, caring, humble, and very grateful for all of those people who stood by him," Baez said during an interview with TMZ sports last week.

Even though he was serving a life sentence without parole, Aaron Hernandez technically died as an innocent man. Learn more here.

