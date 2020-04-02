7 High-Protein, Low-Carb Breakfast Recipes

Here’s something you’ve never heard before: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But if you’re eating the wrong foods first thing in the morning, you’re setting yourself up for failure later in the day. And if you exercise in the morning, it’s even more important that you provide your body with what it needs to get you through your workout. That means eating lots of protein while minimizing on carbs (save them for after your workout when you really need them). The benefits of a high-protein diet are so important! Here are seven delicious high-protein, low-carb breakfast recipes to try.

1. Breakfast Stuffed Peppers:

If traditional omelets are getting a little boring, spice things up with this stuffed pepper recipe! These tasty pepper halves are filled with veggies and chicken sausage that pack a protein punch. The best part? A serving is only 163 calories. Get the recipe here!



2. Skinny Greek Omelet:

If you’re looking for the easiest and healthiest meal to make, this is the way to go. This Skinny Greek Omelet has the traditional flavor of a Greek dish and provides you with 19 grams of protein to keep you energized throughout your morning. Click here for the recipe!



3. Skinny Pepper and Onion Frittata:

This is a light, filling breakfast to help you power through a morning workout without feeling weighed down. It’ll give you the energy you need with 18 grams of protein and only 10 grams of carbs! Get details here.

4. Cauliflower ‘Hashbrown’ Egg Cups:

These egg cups skip the extra carbs by eliminating starchy hash browns and replacing with the superfood veggie, cauliflower! Don’t like cauliflower? No worries! You can’t taste it at all Healthy, delicious tasting and EASY to make. Make a batch over the weekend and you’ve got healthy breakfast prepped for the week ahead. Check out the recipe by clicking here.

5. Skinny Chicken and Vegetable Frittata:

It’s inevitable that you’ll feel rushed at some point in the morning. Sometimes you rarely have time to grab a cereal bar, let alone cook a meal. With that in mind, make this delicious frittata on the weekend and eat all wee for a high protein breakfats that will keep you full. Check it out!

6. Vanilla Cinnamon Protein Pancakes:

Nothing says protein like protein powder. By adding vanilla protein powder and cinnamon to these top-notch pancakes, you’ll pack in your protein before your first meeting. Here’s the recipe.

7. Skinny Crustless Quiche:

Quiche is even better without the crust — and it has even more protein. This is a perfect breakfast to make and store to reheat throughout your week. Bake on Sunday and eat throughout Saturday. Delicious! Check it out!

The important thing to remember about high-protein, low-carb breakfasts is that the fat content needs to be a bit higher to compensate for the low carbohydrates. This is to fill and fuel you up for workouts and the day ahead, so you don’t experience a crash that can lead to binge eating later.