10 Simple Shredded Chicken Recipes That Perfectly Align With Your Weight Loss Goals

Shredded chicken is one of our favorite foundation ingredients for mealtime. Whether it’s prepared in a slow cooker or even pulled from a store-bought rotisserie chicken, it’s a huge time saver that translates into literally hundreds of delectable recipes.
From soups to pasta dishes to wraps and tacos, the potential uses are endless and always satisfying. Since it’s a lean form of protein, it’s one ingredient we don’t feel guilty about adding to just about any dish.
Click through to see some of our favorites, including just-posted new recipes from the healthy food blogs that always leave us drooling.
Roasted Red Pepper Chicken Alfredo Bake
Packed with healthy spinach and finished with an unexpectedly light yet creamy cheese sauce, this fresh take on chicken alfredo will be your new family-favorite. Get the recipe here.
Venezuelan Avocado Chicken Salad
A dairy-free chicken salad that feels indulgent? It exists. Creamy avocado is combined with the bright citrus notes of lime and a hint of heat from a jalapeño. Get the recipe here.
Slow-Cooker Chicken Carnitas
Carnitas made with chicken? Trust Gimme Some Oven to make it look every bit as delicious as the standard with absolute minimum effort, thanks to this simple slow-cooker method. Get the recipe here.
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Sliders with Celery Slaw
Even those among you who don’t have a well-documented love affair with Buffalo chicken (just us?) will enjoy these spicy sliders. Get the recipe here.
BBQ Chicken Tostadas
A quick weeknight meal that’s a godsend for busy moms, this recipe from Cupcakes and Kale Chips is savory and delicious. Look for a low-sugar bbq sauce or make your own; get the recipe here.
Shredded Chicken Caesar Wraps
Forget the sad desk lunch—these flavorful chicken caesar wraps are easy to make and easy to eat, even if you have to eat them over a keyboard (we’ve been there). Get the recipe here.
Thai Chicken Noodle Soup
Looking for a spicy variation on classic chicken noodle soup? This recipe features all the complexity of Thai flavors from your favorite restaurant, right at home. Get the recipe here.
Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup
Or, for a more traditional take, try this creamy chicken and wild rice soup loaded with flavorful, calorie-saving ingredients. Get the recipe here.
Skinny Shredded Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
An unexpected delivery system makes this meal even heartier, and delicious sweet potatoes absorb some of the mouth-watering buffalo sauce, to boot! Get the recipe here.
Shredded Chicken Chili
Chili is one of those comfort foods we can never pass up. KetoGasm loads up her chili with shredded chicken for a keto-diet friendly meal that’ll keep you full and satisfied. Get the recipe here.
