Zooey Deschanel Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

And baby makes four for Zooey Deschanel and her family!

According to Us Weekly, the New Girl star is pregnant with her second child with husband Jacob Pechenik.

When the little one arrives, they will be a younger sibling to 18-month-old Elsie Otter.

The 37-year-old actress was spotted out with her baby bump while on set of her Fox show on January 25th.

Back in 2015, Deschanel shocked the world not only with her announcement of her firstborn, but also her marriage to Pechenik!

“I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband, Jacob Pechenik, are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl,” the statement read nearly two years ago after their low-key wedding in Texas.

Congrats to the happy couple!

