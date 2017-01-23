Zip It Up: 25 Snacks to Tighten Up Your Tummy

Losing weight isn’t easy, especially when hunger strikes and the next meal is hours away. Instead of hitting the vending machine for an afternoon munchie, grab one of these healthy options!

1. Kale Chips: No need to turn to a bag of potato chips! Kale is super nutritious and preparing it this way will give you a healthy alternative to anything you’d find in the vending machine. Click here to see our recipe!

2. Apples: Apples are a great snack. Slice them or eat them whole, either way you’re set! The crunchy and juicy fruit makes snack time a little longer, letting you fill up.

3. Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries: Chocolate cravings got you down? Treat yourself to a skinny snack with just a hint of chocolate! It’s a great way to indulge without killing your diet. See the recipe here.

4. Parmesan and Rosemary Roasted Chickpeas: Enjoy half a cup of this snack for about 150 calories. They are full of flavor and a good source of fiber and protein. They’ll help to keep you full until dinner! Check them out here.

(Photo: The Skinny Fork)

5. Frozen Blueberry Yogurt Bites: Blueberries are a very nutritious and tasty berry. Once frozen and covered in yogurt, it’s taste like an ice cream treat. Not only will it help with a sweet tooth, but it’s a really healthy snack! Click here to see how they’re made.

6. Grapes and Walnuts: Eat this combo for a healthy snack! About one cup of grapes with a handful of walnuts gives you a combo of natural sugars, fiber, healthy fats and protein. Plus, it’s a tasty sweet and savory combo! Or skip the walnuts and freeze your grapes. They make a great frozen snack!

7. Almonds: Studies have shown that the more chewing you do, the fuller you’ll feel. Almonds can be high in calories, BUT they are great for filling you up! Eat a small handful of almonds (and eat them slowly) for a satiating snack.

8. PB Yogurt Dip + Apple Slices: Made with only a few simple and wholesome ingredients, this is a great mid-morning snack! You can make it in about five minutes and enjoy it before lunch! Click here to check it out.

9. Hard-Boiled Egg: A hard boiled egg is low in calories and high in protein, meaning you’ll be fuller longer. If a plain egg doesn’t seem that appealing to you, spice it up with a little sriracha sauce. Here are some other ways to use your hard-boiled eggs.

10. Watermelon: Watermelon is a great snack. Why? Not only does it taste great, but it’s low in calories and high in water, so you can eat a lot if it!

11. Pineapple: Like watermelon, pineapple is also low calories and high in water. To amp up the taste, consider sprinkling it with lime juice and sea salt for a fun flavor combo! Here’s how to cut it:

12. Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Bars: Need a snack? Make these oatmeal bars ahead of time and enjoy one a day all week long! Each bar is 183 calories. It will help you to stay full until your next meal and they taste good! Click here for the recipe.

13. Celery: Sometimes, when you crave a snack, your body just wants something to crunch on. Celery has barely any calories but also little nutritional value. If you just need something to occupy your mouth, celery is a great option.

14. Fat-Burning Cran-Peach Smoothie: Make this fat-burning smoothie for your snack today! Not only is it great for someone trying to slim down, but it’s really tasty! Get the recipe here.

15. Edamame: Edamame is a great source of both fiber and protein. In fact, one cup of edamame is about a third of both the required daily amounts of protein and fiber, so snack away!

16. Sweet Potato Chips: For another potato chip alternative, try our Skinny Baked Sweet Potato Chips! They are sweet, tasty and great for crunching on when lunch seems a little too far away. See the ingredient list here.

17. Turkey Slices: Roll up five slices of roasted turkey with spicy mustard and roasted red peppers inside. According to Health, this mini meal is about 150 calories and filling enough to get you to another meal without killing your diet.

18. Skinny Monkey Oat Cookies: You can have three of these tasty cookies for just over 100 calories! They are tasty and skinny, making this a great snack! You can pack some for yourself and some for your kids’ lunches!

19. Yogurt: Filled with probiotics, yogurt is a great snack to set you on the path to a flat belly. Chose a low-fat option or a Greek yogurt. It will keep you full until your next meal and, if you chose the right flavor, help out with a sweet tooth!

20. Graham Crackers: Want a cookie? Resist the unhealthy urge and grab a graham cracker instead. If you eat two graham crackers spread with one tablespoon of light peanut butter, you’ll have your own healthy version for about 155 calories.

21. FIT Popcorn: At only 37 calories per cup, this is a great snack! It’s free of cholesterol, trans fat, GMOs, and preservatives so you can feel good about putting this in your body. Order yours online here.

(Photo: Popcorn Indiana)

22. Apricot Seed Bars: Need an afternoon pick-me-up? These bars are made with a blend of nutty seeds and chewy apricots. They are sweet, tasty and wholesome, making them a great option for your afternoon snack. Click here for the full ingredient list.

(Photo: Gourmande in the Kitchen)

23. Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese: Each stick of cheese is 80 calories and a good source of protein! Not only will it hit the spot, but it will also keep you full! Get them online here.

(Photo: Target)

24. Green Goddess Hummus: Grab a small bowl of carrots or bell pepper slices and dunk them in our tasty homemade hummus! It’s tasty and a great unique snack. See the recipe here.

25. Pirate’s Booty: This is a snack that the whole family will enjoy! It’s free of most allergens, low in calories and really flavorful! It’s easy to grab and go, so throw a baggie into your purse and another into the kids’ school lunch! Click here to order some online.