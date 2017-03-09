Your Grill Guide for Summer BBQs

Ready, set, grill! Whether you’re entertaining extended family, firing up the grill for the Fourth of July or having friends over for a evening grillout, we have you covered from dinner to decorations and everything in between!

Skinny BBQ Sauce: Before you can properly host your backyard get-together, you’re going to need a good barbecue sauce. Fear not, we have a delicious recipe that cuts out all the unnecessary sugars and fats without losing the taste. Get the recipe here!

Deliciously Simple Cheeseburgers: A traditional burger is necessary at your next cookout! With no unnecessary add-ons, this simple burger is simple, skinny and delicious. Check it out here.

Skinny Pasta Salad: A great side dish on a hot summer day, this pasta dish is always a huge hit — plus, you can add extra veggies for more nutrition! Get the recipe here.

Skinny Baked Zucchini Chips: Make a big batch of these chips and serve them in a large bowl for your guests to snack on! Not only will they be really impressed, but you’ll have opened their eyes to a whole new snack option. Learn to make them here.

Skinny Grilled Pineapple Chicken Sandwich: This is a delicious recipe that is simple to create. It’s a great way to add some fun and flavor to a traditional sandwich and impress the whole block! Click here to see the full recipe.

Skinny Gourmet Hot Dogs: Impress your guests in every aspect of your meal, including the hot dogs! Hot dogs aren’t just for kids with this tasty and gourmet recipe!

Skinny Margaritas: It’s not a cookout unless you’ve got a cold refreshment! This margarita is refreshing, tasty and low in calories (about 100 per serving)! Click here to get the ingredients.

Slow Cooker Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs: Easily made and easily eaten, anyone who tries your recipe will be shocked by your cooking prowess! They’ll never know how little effort goes into this recipe and you’ll never tell! Click here for the instructions.

BBQ Chicken Salad: Healthy, tasty and filling, this is a great summer salad! You make make a large batch for the next block party or make enough for a normal family meal. Click here to get the recipe.

Mango Rhubarb Salsa: Served alongside baked chips, this salsa is the perfect appetizer for a hot afternoon! The basil, cucumber and rhubarb give it that fresh-from-the-garden taste, and the mango adds just the right amount of sweetness. Get more information here.

Skinny Macaroni Salad: This recipe for Skinny Macaroni Salad turned out delicious and we even prefer it over most of the high-fat recipes that we’ve tried in the past. This recipe is the perfect side dish for summer cookouts and get-togethers! See the recipe here.

Skinny Baked Corn Dogs: This recipe proves that it is possible to transform any meal into a nutritious dinner for the family! It’ll be a huge hit with all the kids in attendance, and the adults too. To see how it’s done, click here.

Skinny Mini Turkey Burgers: These mini turkey burgers make a great appetizer or the perfect entree for kids! They are also perfect for portion control. Click here to get their nutrition information.

Skinny Piña Colada Cupcakes: These cupcakes are one of our favorite dessert recipes. They are ridiculously tasty. No guest would ever expect that this recipe is skinnier than most! Click here to make them yourself!

Blueberry Smoothie Pops: Beat the heat with these popsicles. Tasty and refreshing, a frozen dessert is must-have at a cookout! Get the recipe here.

(Photo: Good Life Eats)

Meat Thermometer: The best way to know that your meat is cooked (and not overcooked) is an instant read thermometer. If you haven’t invested in one yet, now is the time! Order yourself one here. This ThermoWorks Thermometer is the best instant read out there, and we’ve found it in pink!

(Photo: Amazon)

No-Slip Grilling Tools: This set of stainless steel tools comes for a great price. With non-slip grips, these tools can be easily hung for storage until you’re ready to use them next. Click here to check them out online.

(Photo: Amazon)

Grill Brush: Don’t let old food stick around. With this triple-sided grill brush, you can remove all unwanted leftovers from every hard-to-reach space on your grill! Click here to check it out.

(Photo: Amazon)

Fire Extinguisher: Whether you’ve been grilling your whole life or this is your first attempt, make sure you know where your fire extinguisher is! If for some reason you don’t already have one, get one right away! This extinguisher is rust- and corrosion-resistant so it’s perfect for storing on your deck or patio.

(Photo: Amazon)

Mesh Grill Basket: Whether you’re grilling delicate fish or an assortment of veggies, this grill basket allows your food to be cooked on the grill without anything falling through the grate. To order one, click here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Shish Kabob set: If you’re ready to serve up dinner on a stick, you’ll need a set of shish kabob skewers. Here’s a great set that can be used for beef, chicken, shrimp, veggies and more!

(Photo: Amazon)

Ladder toss: You’ll want to keep your guests entertained while you grill! This ladder toss is a great way to get people up and having fun — plus it comes with a carrying bag! Check it out here.

(Photo: Amazon)

Globe lights: Don’t let the party stop just because the sun has gone down! These globe lights are a chic way to light up your patio or backyard trees so your guests can continue the evening. Click here for more info.

(Photo: Amazon)

Citronella candles: Don’t let mosquitos get you! These cute citronella candles can be lit around our party space to repel pests and add some glowing ambiance. Order yours here. Got a pest problem? Find more ways to rid yourself of mosquitos!

(Photo: Amazon)

Order Up Coaster Set: Serve your drinks in style with these grill-out themed coasters! Water rings will never be an issue when you’ve passed these out. Check them out!

(Photo: Modcloth)

Drink dispenser: You may have bottled water and beer set up in a cooler, but having some iced tea or lemonade prepared is a great touch! Make it easy on your guests and put it in a dispenser like this one!

(Photo: Amazon)

Protection from the elements: Set up a spot with sunscreen, bug sprays and little fans that guests can use. No one wants to ruin a party with sweat and a sunburn! Here are some cute fans you can buy in bulk online.

(Photo: Buzz Feed)

Tabletop food cover: It’s not just your skin your need to protect from pests! Before dinner is served, keep your food safe from any unwanted guests! Click here for details.

(Photo: Amazon)

Inflatable Serving Bar: This blow-up isn’t for playing in the pool! Fill it with ice and it acts as the perfect buffet table for all of your drinks, salads and other foods to keep cold! Click here to order.

(Photo: Amazon)

Silicone wine glasses: Don’t risk your good wine glasses getting shattered by a flailing arm mid cookout. These silicone wine glasses are flexible, washable and perfect for a clumsy guest! Click here to get more info.