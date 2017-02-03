Watch: You’ll Think About Fitness in an Entirely New Way After Seeing This Adidas Ad

With the help of some major superwomen including Karlie Kloss, Hannah Bronfmann and Candace Parker, Adidas unveiled a brand-new campaign encouraging everyone to “unleash your creativity.”

Released on Wednesday, February 1, the campaign comes to life through short videos featuring female influencers who “use creativity to defy conventions,” according to an article on KicksOnFire.com. Soccer star Becky Sauerbrunn, professional kickboxer Ruqsana Begum explain how they push themselves in every aspect of their profession: mentally, emotionally, physically.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For many of us, fitness means pushing our bodies physically to see results; but now, Adidas’ new Unleash Your Creativity campaign is looking to disrupt those preconceived notions and show how we should be going one step further creatively to make a difference in the fitness world. Adidas has tapped female athletes and other influential women to explain how they each push themselves mentally to make a difference physically.

“Hard work only gets you so far,” is just one of the meaningful lines in the ad, “To make a real difference, you need something more powerful. Your creativity. Unleash it and see how far you can go.” We love how these all-stars are inspiring women of all shapes, sizes and fitness levels to push themselves. How will you unleash your creativity this year?

