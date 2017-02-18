Watch: You Have to See This Adorable Video of Two Babies FaceTiming

For your daily dose of happiness, look no further than this “babies being adorable on video” moment. Because what can elicit more smiles than two infants having a “conversation” via FaceTime? Besides unicorn-themed food and onsie-pajamas, not much.

YouTube user Richard Igou first shared the short clip of a baby having a video call with a baby-pal and they seem to be having a full on conversation!

The giggly babies seem to somehow legitimately understand what the other is saying based on their reactions. Womanista has reported the benefits of reading to infants, which some experts recommend to help their language skills. Could the language infants “speak” to each other be a benefit of this reading?

The real star of the video, however, might be the dog in the background who is watching the whole scene with a mix of WTF and boredom.

