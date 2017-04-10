WWE Star Shares Vulnerable Side to Express Body Positive Message

WWE star Nia Jax showed off her vulnerable side on Instagram Thursday with a body positive message for all her followers.

Jax posted a photo of herself wearing only a bathing suit and opened up about her insecurities in hopes that others will think more positively about their own bodies.

“Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me,” Jax wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows her in a black, one-piece swimsuit. “I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it’s not just because I’m a larger woman.”

The professional wrestler, who is known for wearing full body suits in the ring, was inspired to share this message after meeting fans at WrestleMania 33 last weekend.

“Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times,” wrote Jax.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Savelina Fanene, told her fans that she has learned to love her body for the unique qualities that set her apart from others.

“Don’t get me wrong, there have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems,” Jax wrote. “I realized that I love standing out in positive ways! I love sending a message of self-confidence and getting to share that with people.”

Nia Jax, who happens to be Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s cousin, works hard and eats healthy, but she still has her daily struggles.

“Self-confidence also goes along with being healthy!” Jax added. “We aren’t meant to look the same, but we are all meant to be healthy.”

